Poitier ducking Paddy confirmed

Why Nathan is still talking shit? The guy is irrelevant, Dustin will always be better than him.
 
Overall I think the Gaethje trilogy fight is the right call for Dustin, make it a double retirement fight
 
They want Dustin to put over the next gen stars. can't fault the UFC for that, it's usually what veterans who want to keep going are supposed to do. Also can't fault dustin, he sees the writing on the wall and wants to go out with winnable fights.

But this is a big fight for Dustin, Paddy is a big name and he'd be getting paid. Id take the fight if I were dustin
 
Fuck Paddy i wouldn't give him the fight. It's a lose lose for Dustin. He wins we all say Paddy sucked anyway gordon whooped em. He loses and people shit on him and Paddy gets to talk shit. Paddy isn't on Dustin's level and never will be.
 
Agreed Dustin should take the fight. UFC gave him a title opportunity his last fight, the least he can do is give Paddy an opportunity.
 
I'd say Paddy is already a legend. It "wud" be a great fight for both.
 
Dustin is acting like a spoiled diva :rolleyes:
 
paddy is 1 fight removed from robbing jared gordon, nate is just saying stupid shit for no reason.
 
The version of Dustin that fought Islam would probably beat Paddy
 
Dustin got KO’d by Michael Johnson, who lost to Nate Diaz.

Diaz better confirmed.
 
