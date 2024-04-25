Poirier's win against Holloway aged well

He showed Holloway how different LW division is. Both gave each other hell but Poirier had more power behind his shots.

I believe Max learned a lot from that loss and came back more prepared than ever against Justin. Less volume and more precision.

I would love a rematch.
 
nope.gif
 
The crazy thing is that while Poirier won the first two Holloway fights by brutal beatdowns, Holloway might be the favorite in a trilogy due to his performance against Gaethje and Poirier probably being age 36 when it happens
 
Max's ability to bounce back from losses and grow and improve from them is nothing short of remarkable.

He's a lighter Robert Whitaker without the KO losses.

Clearly top tier, resilient, and only loses to the absolute best.
 
Poirier has better hands than Justin, i'd pick Poirier again in a close fight against Max.
 
People have forgotten what a beast Poirier is because of that headkick KO loss to Gaethje. Look at who he ran through: Pettis, Gaethje, Alvarez, Holloway, Conor 2x. He's the best boxer in the UFC.

Everyone assumed Max couldn't compete at LW because of the loss to Poirier but he was the only one to not get finished. Poirier is just that good.
 
It’s 2-0 Dustin. A trilogy is a hard sell at 2-0.

If Dustin were to beat Islam, though. A third fight for the belt would interest me. Otherwise, not really.
 
Poirer is better at jabbing and mixing up his leg kicks. Just more fluid than Justin
 
