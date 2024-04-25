Poirier's win against Holloway aged well

People have forgotten what a beast Poirier is because of that headkick KO loss to Gaethje. Look at who he ran through: Pettis, Gaethje, Alvarez, Holloway, Conor 2x. He's the best boxer in the UFC.



Everyone assumed Max couldn't compete at LW because of the loss to Poirier but he was the only one to not get finished. Poirier is just that good.