Porier could have won against charles if he followed him to the ground after knocking him down.

Very possible but he would still have been playing with fire. Chandler had Oliveria dead to rights in the first round yet he somehow survived.I love the gif for your avatar btw, my 2 month old baby throws his arms out like that when he's startledHill was such a moron for saying he was going to stand with Poatan, and then actually doing so.