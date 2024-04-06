Poirier's Egregious Title Shot

Everybody including Dustin himself knew his time was up before a #13 ranked fighter stupidly decided to stand in the pocket and trade with him. I like Dustin but he does not deserve to be fighting for the title after beating Saint Denis. This is more title defense cherrypicking from managers & fighters and too easy of a defense for Islam. The rightful recipient is Charles Oliveira. If not him, make a fight with Leon or at the very least Justin Gaethje. There's no way Poirier leapfrogs these guys.
 
It's timing and really nothing more. Everyones booked. I'm cool with whoever as long as he's a lightweight.

MAKHACHEV_ISLAM_BELT_10-21.png


1Charles Oliveira
2Justin Gaethje
3Dustin Poirier
4Arman Tsarukyan
5Mateusz Gamrot
6Michael Chandler
7Beneil Dariush
8Rafael Fiziev
9Dan Hooker
10Jalin Turner
11Benoît Saint Denis
12Rafael Dos Anjos
 
ts just sounds like a disgruntled BSD fan who wouldda been hollering for bsd to get a ts if he beat poirier..
 
Sherdog: I hate rank squatting

Also Sherdog: Beating a lower ranked fighter doesn't mean shit
 
MMA_AZ said:
It's timing and really nothing more. Everyones booked. I'm cool with whoever as long as he's a lightweight.

MAKHACHEV_ISLAM_BELT_10-21.png


Also Justin chose to fight Max for the BMF crap and Oliveira has been ducking Islam rematch for a while.

Lame Masvidal is also starting to campaign for a BMF fight since nobody gives a fuck about his upcoming boxing match with washed up Nate.. so there is a chance that Max-Justin winner end up fighting him.
 
Who cares. Outside of a punchers chance, Oliveira, Gaethje, Poirier will all be finished by Islam within 2 rounds regardless.
 
