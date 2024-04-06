Poirier's Egregious Title Shot

Everybody including Dustin himself knew his time was up before a #13 ranked fighter stupidly decided to stand in the pocket and trade with him. I like Dustin but he does not deserve to be fighting for the title after beating Saint Denis. This is more title defense cherrypicking from managers & fighters and too easy of a defense for Islam. The rightful recipient is Charles Oliveira. If not him, make a fight with Leon or at the very least Justin Gaethje. There's no way Poirier leapfrogs these guys.