Media Poirier wants a last dance with Holloway

As long as it doesn’t lead to a title shot, sure.
 
Why not?

Both are not grabbing the belt with the current holders in their respective divisions. So let em bang!
 
TopG said:
As long as it doesn’t lead to a title shot, sure.
i wouldnt mind if Max got one but Porier already has 2 chances at the LW belt and Islam still has it.
 
A good once off fight but a bad choice for Holloway IMHO. Poirier could easily still beat him and the win wouldn't really do much for Holloway if he even pulled it off.

I actually think Holloway has accumulated enough damage that he should consider retirement soon but if he actually has title aspirations, this is probably not his best move. A loss would put him in no man's land
 
Dustin please retire like you said you would.

I guess we all knew you said it for attention
 
Dustin has his number, wants a win before quitting for good, and can take a belt home in the process

Max is still a legend not a bad call out

I would prefer it if they had split the first two encounters but 2-0 already for DP doesn’t seem like a good fight for Max to take on his return
 
I don't like this matchup, already seen it and don't see the result being different. Pass.
 
Wait wasn't Poirier teasing an upcoming fight a few weeks ago? was that just BS?
 
Am I the only one who doesn't want to see this or the gaethje trilogy for the diamond? Doesn't feel right and who wants to see either guy lose?
 
