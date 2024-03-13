Poirier vs BSD

Watching this fight this past Saturday got me thinking. What other fighter besides Poirier and CM Punk have been in more exciting fights than these 2, maybe Belal?

In all seriousness, I've never seen a fight with Dustin that hasn't been crazy exciting. He consistently delivers banger after banger. I'm wondering if holds the record for FOTN bonuses now?
 
Win or lose, Poirier pays tribute to the JBG

 
max holloway
 
He isn't as skilled as DP, but Billy Quarantillo has never been in a boring fight.
 
Jiri, Shavkat, Gaethje, Perreira, Holloway… there are guys who are always exciting. Poirier is at the top of the list for sure.
 
Sorry. Max can't bust a grape. 25 minutes of patty cake. His trilogy vs Volk is, arguably, the most boring trilogy of all time. Dude's most exciting fight was getting clubbed by Doostin at LW.

Anyway, Poirier and Gaethje are the GOATS of entertainment consistency. Tony's fights were action movies as well. Unfortunately, now it's a sadder era with him only losing.
 
you are absolutely out of your fucking mind if you didnt like Max vs Kattar.
Max also has the most knockouts in his weight class in UFC history. 9 of them.
i expect better out of a silver belt. smarten up!
 
Max's wins against Kattar & Ortega are both more entertaining than any fight Dustin has ever had. Pure class.
 
ufc-231toronto-20181209.jpg

holloway-ortega.jpg

Beat Ortega like he stole something^^
 
He has had good fights, but to put him in the same category as Jiri/Dustin/Justin/Pereira is pretty delusional
 
Dustin Poirier
Justin Gaethje
Eddie Alvarez
Michael Chandler

The holy Trinity + 1 of LW Just Bleed Violence. Any combination of these men produced insane wars.

Honorable mention to Charles Oliveria who fought all of them except Eddie.
 
