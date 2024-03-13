Poirier vs BSD

Poirierfan
Watching this fight this past Saturday got me thinking. What other fighter besides Poirier and CM Punk have been in more exciting fights than these 2, maybe Belal?
In all seriousness, I've never seen a fight with Dustin that hasn't been crazy exciting. He consistently delivers banger after banger. I'm wondering if holds the record for FOTN bonuses now?
