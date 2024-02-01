Paulsp
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Dec 3, 2017
- Messages
- 6,162
- Reaction score
- 3,886
Attachments
Last edited by a moderator:
Don't Poirier and Gamrot train together?They should scrap the Gamrot/RDA fight, make Poirier v Gamrot and find another option for RDA. Maybe Jalin Turner?
Gaethje vs. Max is such a pointless fight.
Just make Gaethje vs. BSD at UFC 299.
Hmm I wonder if this is another case of the UFC announcing fights before contracts are signed.
I would not be suprised if we see a lot more of this in the coming weeks while the ufc flounders to fill 300
Typical Modern UFC modus operandi