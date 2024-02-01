News Poirier vs BSD seemingly off EDIT - It was never on (Contracts not signed)

Hmm I wonder if this is another case of the UFC announcing fights before contracts are signed. The Luque/Brady fight being a big red flag

I would not be suprised if we see a lot more of this in the coming weeks while the ufc flounders to fill 300
Typical Modern UFC modus operandi
 
Damn that was a good one, if it's an injury and it's not so bad then if possible they should try to add it to UFC 300 alongside the other big lightweight bouts.
 
Guy LeDouche said:
Yeah, I'm confused too. Seems like both fighters are healthy. What's the problem?
 
UFC 299 is so stacked that we're just gonna have to replace Poirier vs. BSD with Blaydes vs. Almeida on the main card.
 
