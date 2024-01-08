Poirier is a legend of this sport but will lose against BSD

ehxsur
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Oct 9, 2018
- Messages
- 1,618
- Reaction score
- 3,956
He is:
- slowly but surely declining and entering in his post prime (but still good dont get me wrong)
- got koed badly in his last fight
- got a lot of wars so he might have a lot of experience but also a lot of injuries
- already cemented his legacy and future (he is respected, in history books (virtualy HOF), and rich)
- so he might not be as motivated, hungry as:
BSD who:
- is an angry and hungry mofo who murks everyone in the ufc so far
- have to prove, grind, get to the title to be chalmpion, to get rich, etc
So:
BSD by TKO round 2 or 3
He is the future
BTW this is the 2024 god bleed match up
- slowly but surely declining and entering in his post prime (but still good dont get me wrong)
- got koed badly in his last fight
- got a lot of wars so he might have a lot of experience but also a lot of injuries
- already cemented his legacy and future (he is respected, in history books (virtualy HOF), and rich)
- so he might not be as motivated, hungry as:
BSD who:
- is an angry and hungry mofo who murks everyone in the ufc so far
- have to prove, grind, get to the title to be chalmpion, to get rich, etc
So:
BSD by TKO round 2 or 3
He is the future
BTW this is the 2024 god bleed match up