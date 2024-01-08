Poirier is a legend of this sport but will lose against BSD

He is:



- slowly but surely declining and entering in his post prime (but still good dont get me wrong)



- got koed badly in his last fight



- got a lot of wars so he might have a lot of experience but also a lot of injuries



- already cemented his legacy and future (he is respected, in history books (virtualy HOF), and rich)



- so he might not be as motivated, hungry as:



BSD who:



- is an angry and hungry mofo who murks everyone in the ufc so far



- have to prove, grind, get to the title to be chalmpion, to get rich, etc



So:



BSD by TKO round 2 or 3



He is the future



BTW this is the 2024 god bleed match up