Poirier is a legend of this sport but will lose against BSD

ehxsur

ehxsur

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Oct 9, 2018
Messages
1,618
Reaction score
3,956
He is:

- slowly but surely declining and entering in his post prime (but still good dont get me wrong)

- got koed badly in his last fight

- got a lot of wars so he might have a lot of experience but also a lot of injuries

- already cemented his legacy and future (he is respected, in history books (virtualy HOF), and rich)

- so he might not be as motivated, hungry as:

BSD who:

- is an angry and hungry mofo who murks everyone in the ufc so far

- have to prove, grind, get to the title to be chalmpion, to get rich, etc

So:

BSD by TKO round 2 or 3

He is the future

BTW this is the 2024 god bleed match up
 
rear naked ankle pick said:
The legend of tiny head
Click to expand...
How dare you
565087.jpg
 
ehxsur said:
He is:

- slowly but surely declining and entering in his post prime (but still good dont get me wrong)

- got koed badly in his last fight

- already cemented his legacy and future (he is respected, in history books (virtualy HOF), and rich)

- so he might not be as motivated, hungry as:

BSD who:

- is an angry and hungry mofo who murks everyone in the ufc so far

- have to prove, grind, get to the title to be chalmpion, to get rich, etc

So:

BSD by TKO round 2 or 3

He is the future

BTW this is the 2024 god bleed match up
Click to expand...

He certainly didnt murk Zalesky
 
They said the same before Gayje vs Fizijev and look how Rafael looked after the bout.

Dustin ain´t no world champ, he is no goat candidate, but he is a solid fighter in a weak division and I can see him beating that upcomer.
 
balkanbomber85 said:
They said the same before Gayje vs Fizijev and look how Rafael looked after the bout.

Dustin ain´t no world champ, he is no goat candidate, but he is a solid fighter in a weak division and I can see him beating that upcomer.
Click to expand...
Gayje Fiziev is good counter example i give you that
 
Dustin has a tendency to get RNC'ed and has a lot of mileage. I have BSD for this one, and I think Gamrot or Tsarukyan would've been worse matchups for him.
 
Chubi said:
Dustin has a tendency to get RNC'ed and has a lot of mileage. I have BSD for this one, and I think Gamrot or Tsarukyan would've been worse matchups for him.
Click to expand...

I'd like to see Benoit vs Gamrot still, just so we can see where his wrestling is at before he gets positioned for a title shot vs Islam. Even standing Benoit's a bit raw, throws empty kicks, has sloppy hands but....hes vicious. Maybe if we get Islam vs Gaethje and the winner of Arman vs Oliveira next in line, if Benoit beats Poirier they can do Benoit vs Gamrot/RDA winner.
 
Chubi said:
Dustin has a tendency to get RNC'ed and has a lot of mileage. I have BSD for this one, and I think Gamrot or Tsarukyan would've been worse matchups for him.
Click to expand...
Rumble had a tendency to get RNC'ed. Dustin just happened to get caught in them a couple of times.
 
I didn't hear about BSD before this. Porier by tko is my pick, punches. The last KO loss wasn't bad. He took one shot and recovered after a couple seconds.

Great to see he is fighting a new prospect.
 
ehxsur said:
He is:

- slowly but surely declining and entering in his post prime (but still good dont get me wrong)

- got koed badly in his last fight

- got a lot of wars so he might have a lot of experience but also a lot of injuries

- already cemented his legacy and future (he is respected, in history books (virtualy HOF), and rich)

- so he might not be as motivated, hungry as:

BSD who:

- is an angry and hungry mofo who murks everyone in the ufc so far

- have to prove, grind, get to the title to be chalmpion, to get rich, etc

So:

BSD by TKO round 2 or 3

He is the future

BTW this is the 2024 god bleed match up
Click to expand...

"History Books"

Lol
 
ehxsur said:
He is:

- slowly but surely declining and entering in his post prime (but still good dont get me wrong)

- got koed badly in his last fight

- got a lot of wars so he might have a lot of experience but also a lot of injuries

- already cemented his legacy and future (he is respected, in history books (virtualy HOF), and rich)

- so he might not be as motivated, hungry as:

BSD who:

- is an angry and hungry mofo who murks everyone in the ufc so far

- have to prove, grind, get to the title to be chalmpion, to get rich, etc

So:

BSD by TKO round 2 or 3

He is the future

BTW this is the 2024 god bleed match up
Click to expand...
I'm hoping for Max vs Topuria. Ilia will meet Max and stay in the pocket with him. If that fight doesn't materialize then this one is a leader for JBG fight of the year.
 
i usually root against dustin but this time i hope he kos the wish version of GSP.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ehxsur
BSD is GSP but who like to bang
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Fight Professor
Fight Professor
vivi
Islam saying Volk is doing this for the money but
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
mjfan23
mjfan23

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,061
Messages
55,188,818
Members
174,662
Latest member
filthybliss

Share this page

Back
Top