Poirier ducking Paddy confirmed

They want Dustin to put over the next gen stars. can't fault the UFC for that, it's usually what veterans who want to keep going are supposed to do. Also can't fault dustin, he sees the writing on the wall and wants to go out with winnable fights.

But this is a big fight for Dustin, Paddy is a big name and he'd be getting paid. Id take the fight if I were dustin
 
They want Dustin to put over the next gen stars. can't fault the UFC for that, it's usually what veterans who want to keep going are supposed to do. Also can't fault dustin, he sees the writing on the wall and wants to go out with winnable fights.

But this is a big fight for Dustin, Paddy is a big name and he'd be getting paid. Id take the fight if I were dustin
Agreed Dustin should take the fight. UFC gave him a title opportunity his last fight, the least he can do is give Paddy an opportunity.
 
Ehh, why not leave on a win? Dana is not going to give him someone high ranked for Dustin's last fight anyways.
 
