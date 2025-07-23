  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Poirier clinching at the 10 second point down

He traded but Max had more so he clinched. Perfect move. Good sunset. KO there would be an unhappy ending.
 
Substance Abuse said:
"Fat dude from trailer park criticizes professional fighter who's fought through adversity before. More at eleven."

TS would melt at one of these and cry out for his boyfriend:

Dude your jimmies have been on maximum rustle mode for a good while now.

{<jordan}
 
Trabaho said:
He traded but Max had more so he clinched. Perfect move. Good sunset. KO there would be an unhappy ending.
The entire state of Louisiana

nakedgun-megafacepalm.gif
 
TGRinrehab said:
Better fight IQ than normal for Poirer. Although, he still jumped a gilly.
<6>
That's pretty accurate. There's no way Dustin wanted that smoke and Max would have taken his head off.

That's his only move besides his jab so I can't knock him for that.
 
Tito Tapped said:
That's pretty accurate. There's no way Dustin wanted that smoke and Max would have taken his head off.

That's his only move besides his jab so I can't knock him for that.
Yep, Max proved why he is a BMF, again. Ironically, he is an absolute sweetie pie outside of the ring.
 
I think DP should be banned from the HOF for pussying out on that.

Don't sign the last fight of your career against Max Holloway if you don't have the balls to square up for the moment that everyone came to see. Dustin ended his career leaving everyone thinking he was no Justin Gaethje.
 
