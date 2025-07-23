Poirier clinching at the 10 second point down

Dana White's expression should be a new gif template for Sherdog
"Fat dude from trailer park criticizes professional fighter who's fought through adversity before. More at eleven."
TS would melt at one of these and cry out for his boyfriend:
"Fat dude from trailer park criticizes professional fighter who's fought through adversity before. More at eleven."
TS would melt at one of these and cry out for his boyfriend:
The entire state of LouisianaHe traded but Max had more so he clinched. Perfect move. Good sunset. KO there would be an unhappy ending.
Dude your jimmies have been on maximum rustle mode for a good while now.
You must be his boyfriend. White Knighting for BD. Sad day.
No, his boyfriend is currently dismembered in a bathtub filled with sulfuric acid.
Better fight IQ than normal for Poirer. Although, he still jumped a gilly.
Yep, Max proved why he is a BMF, again. Ironically, he is an absolute sweetie pie outside of the ring.That's pretty accurate. There's no way Dustin wanted that smoke and Max would have taken his head off.
That's his only move besides his jab so I can't knock him for that.