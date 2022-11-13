Poirier Chandler Scorecards and thoughts on the fight

It was in fact 1-1 going into the third round.Struggling to see why people say that Poirier was "whining". He complained about the fish hook as it was happening, and then let it go until Joe asked him about it in the post fight interview.Also-- he immediately made amends with Chandler and gave him respect. He said "Hey man. The truth is I was afraid to fight you. I was. But without fear there is no bravery."In his last three fights he's dealt with marked, demonstrable cheating. He himself does not cheat. What the hell is there not to like about him?