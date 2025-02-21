  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Poirier can KO Topuria while against the cage

Porier has the best counters against the cage. Here's him patiently waiting and slumping BSD & Chandler as they have him against the cage. Chances Ilia gets slept as he launches his machine gun combo?

dustin-the-diamond-poirier-benoit-saint-denis.webp
 
Alright I believe you
 
I can see this happening too. Unfortunately it will leave us in the same stalemate at LW with very little contenders/prospects.
 
Topuria pressure is well too educated to allow himself to be caught by a check hook, Poirier is really good at them, he really built strong boxing skills and is shining as a right handed southpaw, anything could happen...

But Topuria will be the favorite.
 
3 inch reach advantage for Dustin and he uses his jab and leg kicks well

Main question is will Ilias power transfer to LW
 
3 inch reach advantage for Dustin and he uses his jab and leg kicks well

Main question is will Ilias power transfer to LW
If Max Holloway can KO Gaethje of all people, I’m sure Ilia has that ability, he already does have a pretty nasty KO at 155 against Jai Herbert.
 
He has the best counters against people winging big overhands like chandler. Topuria would jai herbert him
 
