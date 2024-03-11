I don't like it, but I don't hate it either.



Does he deserve it? Nope.



But the guys who do, Arman/Charles and Gaethje will not be ready for June, but they will be ready for October for sure.



So, in the meantime, why not get in a fight to keep busy and against a top 5 LW.



Undeserving TSs have happened and will continue to happen. It would be a totally different story if Arman/Charles or Gaethje were not booked.



If it happens it will look something like this:



Islam vs Dustin in June



Islam vs winner of Arman/Charles in October



Islam vs Gaethje in Feb 2025