Rumored Poirier calls out Islam for June Matchup, Islam agrees

Can't see this fight going much differently than it did against Khabib but since Gaethje is booked, hell why not.
 
Might as well. Poirier's time at the top will slowly be coming to an end and this will most likely be his last shot. I like the match up even if Poirier is 2-2 in his last 4.

Watch the haters will come in and now try to turn this against Islam someway.
 
Poirer got knocked out out by Gaethje and looked crap against BSD.

Yes he finished BSD but a crappy performance.

He doesn’t deserve a title shot Islam should wait a bit longer because we know Islam doesn’t fight very often and he should fight someone else. Also it’s like no one else a available so I’ll fight Justin, didn’t he just do that with Volkanovski because no one else was available so Volkanovski stepped in.

Islam first title defense against a lightweight and he’s calling out poirer after seeing his fight against BSD.
 
Whatever. His attitude after the Conor dismantling was over the top. Personally I would like to see Islam get humbled but I’m not sure Poirier is the one to do it. But what if he didn’t try to guillotine? You get a hot sauce. You get a hot sauce. You get a hot sauce.
 
O’Malley will get a shot soon at this point.
 
Yeah, I don't think Dustin will ever match up well with grapplers.
 
It sucks because the guys more deserving Oliveira/Tsarukyan winner or Gaethje probably won’t be available until at least August but probably later. So do have Islam sit out even longer to wait for the more deserving contender? Just shitty scheduling again.
 
If he gets the shot then Justin is getting hoed big time. There are at least 3 people ahead of him in deserving the shot.

Can't hate the player though
 
Wait so Poirier has lost to both Gaethje and Oliveira in recent times, yet they both have to do another title eliminator fight while Poirier gets to just jump over them?
 
I don't like it, but I don't hate it either.

Does he deserve it? Nope.

But the guys who do, Arman/Charles and Gaethje will not be ready for June, but they will be ready for October for sure.

So, in the meantime, why not get in a fight to keep busy and against a top 5 LW.

Undeserving TSs have happened and will continue to happen. It would be a totally different story if Arman/Charles or Gaethje were not booked.

If it happens it will look something like this:

Islam vs Dustin in June

Islam vs winner of Arman/Charles in October

Islam vs Gaethje in Feb 2025
 
Odd how often this happens
 
