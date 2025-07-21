Poirier’s BJJ black belt - bratha who give him?

It's a traditional American-style of MMA - just standing and banging - and Poirier is just an old school banger, like Gaethje. They have all the MMA skills, but they prefer to stand and bang. Did Poirier ever strike with legs and knees? Maybe not even that. He just boxed. But have you noticed by now that when there's a high-volume boxing stand and bang match in MMA the commentators and Dana, and the American fans, just go nuts for it? Two guys just boxing for the most part in the sport of MMA, and it's the best fight ever, just a fantastic fight, etcetera. So you can't really assess how good Poirier's BJJ is because he rarely uses it. He's defended well against many a ground-game specialist, but as soon as he has the opportunity to generate some offence, he gets back on his feet and starts boxing again. Or jumps the guilly, and we all know that ends up.