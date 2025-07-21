Poirier’s BJJ black belt - bratha who give him?

prime_lobov
Early in his career he has a couple submission wins. Did he quit training bjj in 2015 or something?
In his retirement fight, he had one chance to win when he knocked down Max, and instead of going for the kill with punches, he jumps the gilly, which historically has a 0% chance of success for him.
Prior to that, I remember him just laying there for an entire round with Charles Oliviera on top of him, seemingly terrified of moving an inch and risking giving up his back. Then the round after that he just immediately gets choked out.
