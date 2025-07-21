  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Poirier’s BJJ black belt - bratha who give him?

Early in his career he has a couple submission wins. Did he quit training bjj in 2015 or something?

In his retirement fight, he had one chance to win when he knocked down Max, and instead of going for the kill with punches, he jumps the gilly, which historically has a 0% chance of success for him.

Prior to that, I remember him just laying there for an entire round with Charles Oliviera on top of him, seemingly terrified of moving an inch and risking giving up his back. Then the round after that he just immediately gets choked out.
 
It was from the Nogueira brothers. It came with his happy meal when he visited Brazil a few years ago
 
It's a traditional American-style of MMA - just standing and banging - and Poirier is just an old school banger, like Gaethje. They have all the MMA skills, but they prefer to stand and bang. Did Poirier ever strike with legs and knees? Maybe not even that. He just boxed. But have you noticed by now that when there's a high-volume boxing stand and bang match in MMA the commentators and Dana, and the American fans, just go nuts for it? Two guys just boxing for the most part in the sport of MMA, and it's the best fight ever, just a fantastic fight, etcetera. So you can't really assess how good Poirier's BJJ is because he rarely uses it. He's defended well against many a ground-game specialist, but as soon as he has the opportunity to generate some offence, he gets back on his feet and starts boxing again. Or jumps the guilly, and we all know that ends up.
 
He choked Chandler not 3 years ago

Thing is, his submissions have pretty much always come from his striking. He's not a takedown guy. He would blast a guy til they fall, then follow them down and scramble to grab either a sub, or a great position that will lead to a sub, while they're still hurt
 
He's an excellent BJJ fighter and had Khabib in a tight guillotine. The only moment I can think in Khabib's UFC career he was legitimately in any trouble.

Dustin started off as a BJJ specialist who became a striker.

If you missed it, Dustin had hip surgery. He walks like an old cowboy who just got off a horse and can't kick above his waist.

Welcome to MMA.
 
Dustin loves that 52 blocks style high elbow forward and crossguard type boxing defense. Works good against slower 1 shot boxers or street fights, but not so much against versatile fast combo hitters like Max
 
Number 1 bullshit, Khabib was not in trouble in that fight. Joe Rogan yelling “It’s tight!!!” does not equate to proof of a fighter being in trouble.
 
What happened with Dustin's hip?
I recently had surgery on mine due to an injury I got from muay Thai awhile back. I had the injury for close to 3 years before finally getting surgery, but the injury stopped my body and head kicks.
 
The only time Poirier's guillotine had any form of success I think is in the BSD fight, where it successfully slowed down and introduced risk to the BSD takedown game, thus letting Poirier get the KO on the feet
 
Let Poirier come into a standard good BJJ gym and roll with the standard black belts. Not the professional fighters, but just your "been seriously training for 20+ years and earned my black belt" guys. See what happens.

Poirier is fighting against some of the best fighters in the world. Meanwhile, 8 submission victories vs. 4 submission losses.
 
and Chandler had never been submitted in MMA before
 
Actually, Max had huge problems with Dustin’s guard in their second fight. Dustin blocked a ton of Max punches and combos. I think Max even mentioned it to his corner between rounds? In the third fight Max had prepared well for that and had the tools to land consistently throughout the fight.

I wonder if more fighters work on that type of guard since it can work wonders against certain fighters and styles!
 
I was going to say this. Can’t remember if it was an embedded but Max did say Dustin’s boxing style gave him problems.
 
