Poirer vs Gaethje 3, For All The Marbles

-Gaethje beats Max at 300

-Poirier clubs Islam in June

-Arman beats Charles



No need for an Islam rematch obviously as he(hypothetically) had very few defenses and if he loses to Dustin it will certainly be via finish.



Lightweight & BMF belts up for grabs in the trilogy at MSG, Poirier vs Gaethje 3. How cool would that be?



Chances are slim but it could happen. It's on the table if Poirier gets the call for June.