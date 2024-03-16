Poirer vs Gaethje 3, For All The Marbles

-Gaethje beats Max at 300
-Poirier clubs Islam in June
-Arman beats Charles

No need for an Islam rematch obviously as he(hypothetically) had very few defenses and if he loses to Dustin it will certainly be via finish.

Lightweight & BMF belts up for grabs in the trilogy at MSG, Poirier vs Gaethje 3. How cool would that be?

Chances are slim but it could happen. It's on the table if Poirier gets the call for June.
 
If Gaethje beats Max he's done more than enough to fight for the title in addition to his wins over Poirier + Fiziev. A trilogy fight vs Poirier can happen anytime when both of them are likely out of the title picture, no rush to do it soon.
 
If Gaethje beats Max he's done more than enough to fight for the title in addition to his wins over Poirier + Fiziev. A trilogy fight vs Poirier can happen anytime when both of them are likely out of the title picture, no rush to do it soon.
Under the scenario I plainly laid out, Gaethje would in fact be fighting for the title.

The only other option would be Poirier vs Arman & I highly doubt the UFC chooses that over the trilogy with Gaethje.
 
Under the scenario I plainly laid out, Gaethje would in fact be fighting for the title.

The only other option would be Poirier vs Arman & I highly doubt the UFC chooses that over the trilogy with Gaethje.
Yeah when you're trying to forecast the future you should be siding with the favorites & expected outcomes, that's why we say stuff like when Sean beats Chito, Jones beats Stipe etc.

You can't just gloss past some big underdog upset win like "Poirier beats Islam" and start thinking of the future past that lol. Most Poirier fans would admit his chances are very slim in that matchup.
 
Apsolutely can happen, Islam is no Khabib. If DP can not get submited. Within 5 rounds he hurts Islam with his boxing
 
Yeah when you're trying to forecast the future you should be siding with the favorites & expected outcomes, that's why we say stuff like when Sean beats Chito, Jones beats Stipe etc.

You can't just gloss past some big underdog upset win like "Poirier beats Islam" and start thinking of the future past that lol. Most Poirier fans would admit his chances are very slim in that matchup.
Hypothetical- imagined or suggested but not necessarily real or true.
 
<36>
It's not possible? You must be new to mma but let give you some suggestions to go watch: Couture/Sylvia, Serra/GSP, RDA/Pettis, Strickland/Izzy, TJ/Barao 1, Pena/Nunes 1, BJ/Hughes 1, Bisping/Rockhold
 
