Podcast with Giorgio Petrosyan

Giorgio is great. So humble and soft spoken yet a killer in the ring. I'm a big fan. He came to Italy with his father and his brother as a refugee from Armenia. They were hungry and homeless and they were sleeping on a train station in Milan. Giorgio had to steal food in stores so that they could have something to eat. I'm not sure if it's this podcast where he tells this particular story, but it's very inspirational.



When he was KOed by Superbon, to me it was almost as sad as when Cro Cop was KOed by Gonzaga..