Poatan's Ego Trip: How Fame Led to His Downfall

Yo, let's talk about Poatan's recent stumble. It's clear the dude let fame mess with his head. He was all over social media, dropping training camp videos like they were mixtapes, showing off every move. Instead of keeping his eyes on the prize, he was out here chatting about fantasy matchups, even calling out Usyk in boxing. It's like he thought he was invincible.

And that "CHAMA" catchphrase? He pushed it so hard that it became a thing everywhere, turning him into some kind of legend. When everyone treats you like a myth, it's easy to start believing the hype. His style got flashier too—rocking that champion vibe with bold outfits, making grand entrances, and even wearing an indigenous headdress with face paint at weigh-ins. All that showboating? Seems like he forgot that the real battle is in the cage.

Then there's the $200k bet he tried to set up with Ankalaev, acting like he couldn't be touched. And to top it off, Bruce Buffer introduced him as "The One and Only" before the fight. That kind of ego boost can mess with your focus. When you're more about the spotlight than the grind, you're setting yourself up for a fall. Poatan got caught up in the hype, and it cost him. He lost that humility that got him to the top in the first place.
 
Nah, it’s pretty simple, Pereira’s career has been carefully managed thus far and he happened to fight in relatively weak eras for MW and LHW. Pereira is very entertaining but he’s not a special fighter, too many holes in his game and his style that will always get exploited in the wrong matchups. This was bound to happen whether he was disciplined or not because you can’t give him favorable matchups forever…now you know why Khalil Rountree got the TS lol. Both Aspinall and Jones would’ve wrecked Alex too.
 
So a cross-sport two division champion came over to MMA and won two more divisional titles, defending one successfully multiple times, against former champions no less, until he faced one of the most complete fighters in his division and lost via Dec? Sounds like Ego is what permitted him to accomplish the unthinkable.
 
Ok but let’s not act like Alex earned those title shots, he was put on a fast track and given favorable matches throughout lol.
 
After last night poacan looks like he’s on pace to be fighting Jake Paul in a few years.
 
He definitely seemed way more concerned with being SEEN everywhere than he did with training and, more importantly, film study.
His game plan was terrible. He was able to defend takedowns seemingly easily and he would have known this if he had studied the tape.
But he finally fought someone that wasn't tailor-made to lose to him.
No one has benefitted from matchmaking like Pereira has.
Alex def did a lot of grappling this camp, anticipating lots of grappling and it showed

The TD threat froze Alex up

I think a rematch goes a bit differently
 
He fought every top contender like 3 months apart. I think you might be mentally deficient or trolling.
 
Don't forget favorable match making
 
