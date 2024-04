shunyata said: He's out here taking people down with one hand and no grips!



But for real 1 minute into the video I have to say I have mad respect to him for training in the regular classes, not just the closed door pro sessions. Click to expand...

Agreed. He puts himself out there and doesn't have any ego, which is cool to see.As far as his level is concerned, hard to tell from a few rolls. His butterfly sweep wasn't very smooth (didn't control the arm so the other guy could post and not get swept) and he got bumped off while passing because his cross face wasn't very well applied, but that could be for several reasons (giving an opportunity for the smaller/lighter person to work, not wanting to put too much weight on the smaller/lighter person, etc.). In the end, if Glover gave him his black belt, he's a black belt, and a big congrats to Poatan for that.