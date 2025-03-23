Poatan will KO Ankalaev in the rematch much like a Nganou/Stipe 2

Most sherdoggers that watched that fight understand half the reason Poatan was outstruck, the fear of the takedown, but weren't at all paying attention to the lead hand fight that Magomed was winning consistently, the most impressive part of his performance and more important part of the equation.



With Alex understanding that he can defend the takedown consistently, he will be more aggressive I believe, but at the same time Magomed knows he can win the handfight leading to winning striking exchanges.



I won't make a prediction on who wins the rematch, but I'll say two things: both will feel eachother out for the first few minutes again and become much more aggressive than the first fight and I expect this one to end in one of them TKO'd.



I'm rooting for Poatan, as it just adds another crazy notch to his legacy, and the greatest of legends are judged on their rise after a fall, not just the initial rise IMO. I rooted for him in GLORY and was laughed at when I initially said he would dethrone Izzy.



But reality is reality, he has had a long career across multiple combat sports, is closer to 40 than 30, and father time is undefeated.



It may be Poatan definitively passing the torch onto Ank, at the very least refreshing matchups at the top of the division, or all of a sudden the Ankalaev fan base shrinks back to what it was before the fight and Jon Jones breathes a sigh of relief with the chance he'll be able to continue ducking Tom Aspinall.



Regardless, I like the match up more than most even after the first fight being sort of uneventful.