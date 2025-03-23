  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Poatan will KO Ankalaev in the rematch much like a Nganou/Stipe 2

Nastymaz

Nastymaz

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Apr 22, 2004
Messages
4,430
Reaction score
104
I want to believe. Can he make the adjustments like Francis and KO this wrestler boxer.

Discuss.
 
nah he gets outstruck again, ankalaev will only get more confident and alex can't really go forward due to the counter striking of ank, it's either a ko or a clear decision win
 
Stipe was 40 and shot at the end of his career when he fought Francis the 2nd time

Ank will be the same guy
 
chinarice said:
What can he do differently?
Click to expand...

Not get caught like he did in round 2.

I don’t think he managed to clear the cobwebs until round 5. He just has a great poker face and ability to move forward even when compromised from all of his kickboxing experience.

Round 3 and 4 there were so many times Pereira would close the range, but just sit there and not throw.

If he can manage to start quickly and be the one to land a good shot first, he likely wins the rematch.

We saw that Ankalaev could hurt Pereira but couldn’t to finish him. If Pereira hurts Ankalaev, I don’t think he lets him off the hook the same way.
 
MDoza said:
Not get caught like he did in round 2.

I don’t think he managed to clear the cobwebs until round 5. He just has a great poker face and ability to move forward even when compromised from all of his kickboxing experience.

Round 3 and 4 there were so many times Pereira would close the range, but just sit there and not throw.

If he can manage to start quickly and be the one to land a good shot first, he likely wins the rematch.

We saw that Ankalaev could hurt Pereira but couldn’t to finish him. If Pereira hurts Ankalaev, I don’t think he lets him off the hook the same way.
Click to expand...
I think Big Ank will hurt Pereira again in a rematch. Possibly get a finish if Pereira tries to force anything.
 
Most sherdoggers that watched that fight understand half the reason Poatan was outstruck, the fear of the takedown, but weren't at all paying attention to the lead hand fight that Magomed was winning consistently, the most impressive part of his performance and more important part of the equation.

With Alex understanding that he can defend the takedown consistently, he will be more aggressive I believe, but at the same time Magomed knows he can win the handfight leading to winning striking exchanges.

I won't make a prediction on who wins the rematch, but I'll say two things: both will feel eachother out for the first few minutes again and become much more aggressive than the first fight and I expect this one to end in one of them TKO'd.

I'm rooting for Poatan, as it just adds another crazy notch to his legacy, and the greatest of legends are judged on their rise after a fall, not just the initial rise IMO. I rooted for him in GLORY and was laughed at when I initially said he would dethrone Izzy.

But reality is reality, he has had a long career across multiple combat sports, is closer to 40 than 30, and father time is undefeated.

It may be Poatan definitively passing the torch onto Ank, at the very least refreshing matchups at the top of the division, or all of a sudden the Ankalaev fan base shrinks back to what it was before the fight and Jon Jones breathes a sigh of relief with the chance he'll be able to continue ducking Tom Aspinall.

Regardless, I like the match up more than most even after the first fight being sort of uneventful.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
I think Poatan is trolling Ankalaev lmao
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
Clark Rogers
Clark Rogers
PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA
Poatan vs Ankalaev : whats the Path for the rematch ?
2
Replies
31
Views
672
Jinx_AA
Jinx_AA
L
If Poatan defeats Ankalaev
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
2K
tonil
tonil
octagonation
Alex Pereira can beat Ankalaev stylistically and not a bad match for Poatan hence ducking him is unnecessary
Replies
14
Views
542
Hymen Crusher
Hymen Crusher
L
Poatan vs Ankalaev — Jones vs Reyes (Round 3 resemblance)
Replies
17
Views
320
Kwic
Kwic

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,062
Messages
57,071,169
Members
175,525
Latest member
Thunderian

Share this page

Back
Top