Poatan Vs DDP and Khamzat

who do you favor winning now vs poatan
khamzat or ddp? or both?
in MW or LHW?
 
orca said:
do you think if the right time comes the ufc will feed pereira to khamzat?after all khamzat is a star and is valuable to the ufc
I really think his corner will advise against taking that fight unless it was his last. In no scenario does he win that fight. Don't look at his performance against Ank as a reference. He gets mauled against Borz.
 
orca said:
who do you favor winning now vs poatan
khamzat or ddp? or both?
in MW or LHW?
I doubt we'll ever see Poatan at MW again. It's hard to imagine Khamzat going from WW originally to LHW (he's big but he isn't Rumble). This is especially true since he doesn't fight often anyway. It might be a fun fight that would sell some tickets, but most likely it would be a non-title fight that wouldn't do much for Khamzat at MW.
 
I don't know if Pereira can or wants to make 185 again. I would favour both Du Plessis and Chimaev v. him, but I think v. Du Plessis he has more of a chance. Chimaev finishes him inside a round.
 
