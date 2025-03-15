Poatan Vs DDP and Khamzat

I really think his corner will advise against taking that fight unless it was his last. In no scenario does he win that fight. Don't look at his performance against Ank as a reference. He gets mauled against Borz.
I doubt we'll ever see Poatan at MW again. It's hard to imagine Khamzat going from WW originally to LHW (he's big but he isn't Rumble). This is especially true since he doesn't fight often anyway. It might be a fun fight that would sell some tickets, but most likely it would be a non-title fight that wouldn't do much for Khamzat at MW.