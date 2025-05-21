Actually, I bet Nina doesn't like this role. Nor Poatan. But for the UFC already dying brand, the ones in power, like Dana, liked having Nina playing this role, likely as a way to get that "all I care are tits" audience to pay more attention to it. And Poatan, seen as the "handsome, cool guy" is likely instructed to have some interactions with Nina to appease some part of the audience. But I don't think it's a position Nina would like to be in, in all honesty. Some ppl however, just look at those things and think "ah Nina is just a promiscuous woman who wants to get $ by showing her t**" , while it's not a situation she enjoys being in, nor Poatan seems to care about it, but those things bring in more audience.



At the same time, the sexism gets cleverly masked, in a certain way, because the speech of "women can dress like they want, they are free to" is a valid speech under the view of — women should never need to worry about how they dress, since ppl who think ohh look at how they dress, they like it, they are inviting ppl to comment or Harrah's them" are sexist morons. That's the main point of this freedom that makes sense, that is, women should never carry about the way they dress since the thought of "she's trying to seduce" is a sexist and bad one. But unfortunately, that can be exploited by corporations, that use this valid freedom to make $ out of their sexual appeal with fans, which in the end, is a strategy to explore the valid discourse of "women should dress like they want" in a way lik a "yeah that's right, let's use this freedom so they get $ to appear in sexual ways and we, the organization, make even more $ out of it due to increased audience that cares about these things."



And unfortunately, when the criticism arises, Nina ends up being the one who takes the weight of it, instead of the encouragement she gets from the organization, so they can profit over her sexual appeal....