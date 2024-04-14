Poatan the greatest thing to happen to the UFC

Admittedly, a very sad day for me. Not because I hate Perreira, he is a great story as is anyone who overcomes what life throws at them. It is his fans who will call him this or that while he was gifted his whole MMA career while being inferior fighter or barely scraping by in a lot of his 10 fights. That is why this KO, while admittedly beautiful, hurts a lot. Fans will be insufferable as they already were, showing him as someone who he is not and never will be in a career which is 10 fights long, half of it being a mediocre fighter.



Yes, this is what you calls salty. Still, congratulations to Alex, finally a fight be doesn’t need to pull out of his ass.