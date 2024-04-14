Poatan the greatest thing to happen to the UFC

Pharenheit
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Sep 7, 2018
- Messages
- 2,124
- Reaction score
- 2,896
Since Mcgregor?
Admittedly, a very sad day for me. Not because I hate Perreira, he is a great story as is anyone who overcomes what life throws at them. It is his fans who will call him this or that while he was gifted his whole MMA career while being inferior fighter or barely scraping by in a lot of his 10 fights. That is why this KO, while admittedly beautiful, hurts a lot. Fans will be insufferable as they already were, showing him as someone who he is not and never will be in a career which is 10 fights long, half of it being a mediocre fighter.
Yes, this is what you calls salty. Still, congratulations to Alex, finally a fight be doesn’t need to pull out of his ass.
You're a hater hardcoreAdmittedly, a very sad day for me. Not because I hate Perreira, he is a great story as is anyone who overcomes what life throws at them. It is his fans who will call him this or that while he was gifted his whole MMA career while being inferior fighter or barely scraping by in a lot of his 10 fights. That is why this KO, while admittedly beautiful, hurts a lot. Fans will be insufferable as they already were, showing him as someone who he is not and never will be in a career which is 10 fights long, half of it being a mediocre fighter.
Yes, this is what you calls salty. Still, congratulations to Alex, finally a fight be doesn’t need to pull out of his ass.
He has the best face for the BusinessHe does not need trash talk or tweeter.... he speaks inside the octagon.
Yes, nothing lucky about that. I am talking about it being the thing that pulls him out of the sh*tter a lot of the times, even when he is clearly an inferior fighter. To me he looked average against top 30 MW who he absolutely bullied in size difference, looked like an inferior fighter when won a title at MW, then I thought he lost his LHW debut and then he pulls a win against a better fighter for the LHW title. Almost all perfect matchups too. That is why I don’t rate him that high, he was gifted a lot of what he has and he still didn’t look good doing it. Always scraping by. At least he didn’t do that tonight.If he is beating the guys (who include champs and former champs) put in front of him then he hasn't been gifted anything.
In some ways he has had a very favorable rise but then again its his opponents fault they cant exploit his seemingly glaring weakness on the ground.
It's not luck when he has bombed so many top fighters.
He's had the greatest transition from professional kickboxing to MMA
What I got from this is that you hate him and haven't watched his fights.Admittedly, a very sad day for me. Not because I hate Perreira, he is a great story as is anyone who overcomes what life throws at them. It is his fans who will call him this or that while he was gifted his whole MMA career while being inferior fighter or barely scraping by in a lot of his 10 fights. That is why this KO, while admittedly beautiful, hurts a lot. Fans will be insufferable as they already were, showing him as someone who he is not and never will be in a career which is 10 fights long, half of it being a mediocre fighter.
Yes, this is what you calls salty. Still, congratulations to Alex, finally a fight be doesn’t need to pull out of his ass.
Hey, lad, honestly, you should really give Poatan a chance. I don't know if you have ever seen any kickboxing or MMA matches before, but you should enjoy his fights if you actually watch them.Yes, nothing lucky about that. I am talking about it being the thing that pulls him out of the sh*tter a lot of the times, even when he is clearly an inferior fighter. To me he looked average against top 30 MW who he absolutely bullied in size difference, looked like an inferior fighter when won a title at MW, then I thought he lost his LHW debut and then he pulls a win against a better fighter for the LHW title. Almost all perfect matchups too. That is why I don’t rate him that high, he was gifted a lot of what he has and he still didn’t look good doing it. Always scraping by. At least he didn’t do that tonight.
Yes, I watched all those fights, just my opinion.