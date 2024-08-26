Poatan Slayer fighting at lightweight??

What's the "Poatan Slayer" about? Did he beat Alex in kickboxing or something like that?On DWCS...
Is this real?
First MMA lossWhat's the "Poatan Slayer" about? Did he beat Alex in kickboxing or something like that?
He did not.Assuncao subbed and put Masdival to sleep with an inverted triangle.
Assuncao fought at 135 and Masdival had 2 title fights as 170.
Oh, Haha... ("Slayer") it would be nuts to see him fast tracked... but he does have a ton of 1st round finishez... could become an opportunity for him if he blowz through teh kiddie pool.First MMA loss
Yeah beating a green Poatan nine years ago in his first MMA fight doesn't mean a whole lot today, but it's certainly an interesting bit of trivia.Oh, Haha... ("Slayer") it would be nuts to see him fast tracked... but he does have a ton of 1st round finishez... could become an opportunity for him if he blowz through teh kiddie pool.
April 21, 2005 Assuncao defeated masdival by decision. not via sub. you are correct sirHe did not.
That was Toby Imada.
I found it wild that they'd go from fighting each other to being several weight classes apart...Yeah beating a green Poatan nine years ago in his first MMA fight doesn't mean a whole lot today, but it's certainly an interesting bit of trivia.
Yeah I can't find official odds, but more than 80% of predictors on Tapology are picking Steele. He's a blue chip prospect.Bad matchup for poatan slayer, kody steele is an elite bjj athlete and he got a wrestling background.