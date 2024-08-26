Poatan Slayer fighting at lightweight??

Myrddin Wild said:
Oh, Haha... ("Slayer") <lmao> it would be nuts to see him fast tracked... but he does have a ton of 1st round finishez... could become an opportunity for him if he blowz through teh kiddie pool.
Yeah beating a green Poatan nine years ago in his first MMA fight doesn't mean a whole lot today, but it's certainly an interesting bit of trivia.
 
Damn, that's crazy. Even if Poaton was green that's still wild considering the size discrepancy.
 
Ares Black said:
Yeah beating a green Poatan nine years ago in his first MMA fight doesn't mean a whole lot today, but it's certainly an interesting bit of trivia.
I found it wild that they'd go from fighting each other to being several weight classes apart...
Kinda like when Josh Neer subbed Anthony Smith. <lol>
 
Bad matchup for poatan slayer, kody steele is an elite bjj athlete and he got a wrestling background.
 
hswrestler said:
Bad matchup for poatan slayer, kody steele is an elite bjj athlete and he got a wrestling background.
Yeah I can't find official odds, but more than 80% of predictors on Tapology are picking Steele. He's a blue chip prospect.

Kody Steele vs. Quemuel Ottoni, Contender Series 2024 | MMA Bout | Tapology

Steele vs. Ottoni at Contender Series 2024 on Tapology.
