Poatan, Silva and the way brazilians see Defeat in Fighting

As a brazilian sherdogger, something I noted is that the way public and fighters value "greatness" in MMA here seems a little bit different than around the globe.

While in other countries fighters and public value a clean record more, I feel that brazilians tend to judge a fighter career more for the "quality" of his peak, and don't care as much if he lost sometimes, specially in his career's sunset.



Maybe because here the sports are this "nationalist" catarsis,







the public here tend to tolerate defeats just to put the "national heroes" above the others.



I think that brazilians also value "style points" a lot (maybe another heritage from football/f1 idols), that's why Anderson Silva and Poatan are seen as gods here despite their defeats.

That public perception, combined the origins of Vale Tudo created this sense between BR stars of "dying by the sword" that makes them wanting to keep fighting even after some defeats.



That gave us a lot of unnecessary fights that tarnished some records..

But from other perspective, it also prevents early retirements. Maybe this "fear of losing" prevented us from being gifted with more fights from Khabib, GSP, Jones and other Goats.