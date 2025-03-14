  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Poatan, Silva and the way brazilians see Defeat in Fighting

As a brazilian sherdogger, something I noted is that the way public and fighters value "greatness" in MMA here seems a little bit different than around the globe.
While in other countries fighters and public value a clean record more, I feel that brazilians tend to judge a fighter career more for the "quality" of his peak, and don't care as much if he lost sometimes, specially in his career's sunset.

Maybe because here the sports are this "nationalist" catarsis,



the public here tend to tolerate defeats just to put the "national heroes" above the others.

I think that brazilians also value "style points" a lot (maybe another heritage from football/f1 idols), that's why Anderson Silva and Poatan are seen as gods here despite their defeats.
That public perception, combined the origins of Vale Tudo created this sense between BR stars of "dying by the sword" that makes them wanting to keep fighting even after some defeats.

That gave us a lot of unnecessary fights that tarnished some records..
But from other perspective, it also prevents early retirements. Maybe this "fear of losing" prevented us from being gifted with more fights from Khabib, GSP, Jones and other Goats.
 
Khabib retired because his dad died and he promised his mom.

GSP retired, because he went out on top and knew he was done.

Jon is still fighting and has missed multiple years, due to horrible personal choices.

Not sure where "Fear of Losing" enters in there tbh. Anderson decided to fight beyond his years, many great fighters risk their health for that, not just Brazilian fighters and many challenge themselves with tough competition and want to do it with style, not just Brazilians.
 
I think that the Japanese care even less about defeat, as long as you fought with honor and bravery.
 
I think there are just some mma guys who would rather lose by challenging themselves and not being boring. That's why some of the Russian block fighters win more. They are tough but they fight to win a decision, they treat it like the Olympics. They don't care how they win, or if they cheat to win they just care about winning. Style is irrelevant. Obviously as a fan I prefer the other side of it. Makes for a much more entertaining product
 
