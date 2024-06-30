Poatan should have avenged his loss against Izzy

AldoStillGoat
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 15, 2016
- Messages
- 4,073
- Reaction score
- 9,567
Izzy will always hold that W against him and that takes away from his legacy. Even if he goes on to win the HW title, there will always be a black mark against his record and accolades in MMA.
When people look back in ten years and the UFC stops hyping up Alex, they will see that loss and start talking about how he never avenged that loss.
When people look back in ten years and the UFC stops hyping up Alex, they will see that loss and start talking about how he never avenged that loss.