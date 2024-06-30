  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Poatan should have avenged his loss against Izzy

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
4,073
Reaction score
9,567
Izzy will always hold that W against him and that takes away from his legacy. Even if he goes on to win the HW title, there will always be a black mark against his record and accolades in MMA.

When people look back in ten years and the UFC stops hyping up Alex, they will see that loss and start talking about how he never avenged that loss.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Izzy will always hold that W against him and that takes away from his legacy. Even if he goes on to win the HW title, there will always be a black mark against his record and accolades in MMA.

When people look back in ten years and the UFC stops hyping up Alex, they will see that loss and start talking about how he never avenged that loss.
You’re a moron. Alex has 3 wins(2 KO’s) against Izzy and won the LHW title and defended it twice so far, which Izzy couldn’t do. Alex beat Jan, which Izzy couldn’t do.
And if he goes to HW, beats Jones and takes a third Title, he goes down as the GOAT of MMA and there’s absolutely nothing a braindead asswipe like you can do but make delusional posts on a Karate forum.
 
HHJ said:
they cant keep fighting each other and over. As good as their fights are.

Gotta move on.
I could watch them fight once a year honestly until they both retire, they’re that evenly skilled with Alex having a lot more aggression and grit.
 
Kb7 said:
I could watch them fight once a year honestly until they both retire, they’re that evenly skilled with Alex having a lot more aggression and grit.
Yes they are awesome fights

But its nice to see other matchups too.
 
HHJ said:
How many more times does he have to fight him? Seriously?
Doesn't have to but if he wants to say he's better than him it needs to happen again. Just don't think Izzy has balls to fight him at 205 so I doubt fight ever happens anyway
 
The cut to 185 was clearly compromising him. His chin is way more solid at LHW. Poatan's star has clearly surpassed Izzy's. If Izzy wants the trilogy he can have it at LHW. He's already fought at LHW before.

We all know Poatan would be a significant favorite.
 
Streeter said:
Doesn't have to but if he wants to say he's better than him it needs to happen again. Just don't think Izzy has balls to fight him at 205 so I doubt fight ever happens anyway
He doesnt have enough time left in his career to beat Poatan 3 more times

And even if he did, people would just say BUT HE IS THE REAL WINNER IN KB THO
 
They may still fight again at LHW ... where Alex marks him.

In fact, if Izzy beats Dricus, Alex is the type of guy who will drop back down to a MW and kick Izzy's ass. (Alex was outclassing the shit out of Izzy, before he got caught.)

Remember, it's Izzy who didn't want to ever fight Alex again. Alex was willing.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Izzy will always hold that W against him and that takes away from his legacy. Even if he goes on to win the HW title, there will always be a black mark against his record and accolades in MMA.

When people look back in ten years and the UFC stops hyping up Alex, they will see that loss and start talking about how he never avenged that loss.
He is 3-1 vs him on their fight records, beat Jan and won the title at LHW before defending it.
He is effectively 6-1 vs Izzy. 3 fights, Win over Jan, took the belt where Izzy failed and beat Sean who beat Izzy.
If Izzy wants to do it at LHW sure, but Pereira is a completely different beast at 205.
 
IronGolem007 said:
They may still fight again at LHW ... where Alex marks him.

In fact, if Izzy beats Dricus, Alex is the type of guy who will drop back down to a MW and kick Izzy's ass. (Alex was outclassing the shit out of Izzy, before he got caught.)

Remember, it's Izzy who didn't want to ever fight Alex again. Alex was willing.
If the numbers were right no way he would duck that fight at 185
 
HHJ said:
He doesnt have enough time left in his career to beat Poatan 3 more times

And even if he did, people would just say BUT HE IS THE REAL WINNER IN KB THO
Don't need to fight him 3 more time just 1 more time if he wants to say he's better. Again fight won't happen as Izzy isn't going to LHW. And Poatan isn't going back to MW. How he made 185 I got no idea.
 
