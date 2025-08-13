Poatan shoots an arrow on Hunter Campbell

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Huh? I find him scary af. He is the one who messed the UFC. I think things would be more controlled and fine if Izzy didn't mention him. He kinda annoys me because he wants to beat who I don't want to lose
I've just said that I don't want him to face JJ. I'd like if he got his belt back and retired. But I think he's getting it back, beating winner of Gane and Tom and then... I think his arrow will caught JJ too. I don't want to see him facing JJ because I think he's the only fighter who'd beat Jones. And JJ would fight him if he becomes HW champion because it's someone with a huge legacy, so he'd be likely back. But I don't think this would end well for JJ. Hope that if they fight I'm wrong and JJ wins lol