AdamWarlock said:



but imagine poatan coming back again just to take the mw belt holy shit



how is he gonna make 185 again is my question, that's absolutely insanebut imagine poatan coming back again just to take the mw belt holy shit Click to expand...

Alex can esily make 185.. when he gets over 215lbs it’s mostly water weight. I helped train with them for wrestling purposes in Salt Lake City ( I’m 6’3 250 lbs and yes I use testosterone and oxsndrolone) and I dwarfed him mass wise. Alex is 6’3-6’4 athletic lean and non performance drugs enhanced. Don’t know if I’ll get a fall to help out this time again but yea Alex can make 185 if he chooses too however he’s going to take the big money and go to hw after this fight most likely hence why they gave him a tomato can. Alex is after the money for his family and rightfully so.