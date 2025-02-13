  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Poatan responds to Usyk

Pechan said:
Usyk said today he would like to box Alex.
usyk vs poatan would go like joshua vs ngannou, pereira would just walk into left hands and get sent flying across the ring. Usyk isn't even a big puncher but he's so much better at boxing that he would just be nailing alex perfectly every time he tried to do anything.
 
He would get worked but it'd be a hell of a payday. Getting cold clocked by Usyk like Joshua did to Ngannou might be life changingly bad...
 
Usyk ko or blowout in boxing. It would be embarrassing for a mma legend in the making. Wait until your not relevant alex
 
