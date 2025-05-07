Media Poatan responds to retirement rumors: “My Twitter was hacked, I have a great relationship with UFC”

https://i.kym-cdn.com/entries/icons/original/000/023/021/e02e5ffb5f980cd8262cf7f0ae00a4a9_press-x-to-doubt-memes-memesuper-la-noire-doubt-meme_419-238.png
 
I dunno man. Sounds like he was probably drunk and had a moment of honesty, and the UFC thought police gave him a his agent a phone call.
 
usernamee said:
all the trouble to hack him to just send out some vague shit about retirement? lol I dunno if I even believe it
Click to expand...
Anyone who believes it is a complete fucking idiot and probably also a Topuria fan.
 
Söze Aldo said:
When someone's Twitter gets hacked the account either starts posting porn or pushing crypto.

Not an impassioned statement of feeling undervalued by the company they work for lol
Click to expand...
If you put some crypto scam its done to death and gets flagged immediately.
This was actually funny and caused the sport to collectively clench its ass cheeks at the prospect of the most exciting fighter in the sport retiring due to some perceived mistreatment.
If it really was someone who got into his account to post that, S tier trolling.
If.
 
ahhh the old "my twitter was hacked" excuse haven't seen that in a while.
 
I mean dude is almost 40, accomplished more than most in multiple combats sports, and recently established himself as an internet celebrity with a following online…If he retired tomorrow he’d be completely valid & understandable. I’d be totally cool with that.

But seeing him say that he’s going to keep fighting is a little worrying. Dude is not getting any younger or quicker and everyday he hangs around is gonna be downhill.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

markantony20
Poatan v Gane @ Heavyweight.
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
Mind Mine
Mind Mine
Luffy
I think Poatan is trolling Ankalaev lmao
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
Clark Rogers
Clark Rogers
Ludwig von Mises
Lots of cope from Poatan fanboys.
3 4 5
Replies
83
Views
2K
Ludwig von Mises
Ludwig von Mises
Luffy
Tom Aspinall vs Alex Poatan -- next
2
Replies
32
Views
2K
RoseHDCovington
RoseHDCovington

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,100
Messages
57,265,885
Members
175,611
Latest member
DrinkBoy

Share this page

Back
Top