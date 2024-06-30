poatan rap sheep so far

AldoStillGoat said: He never avenged the Izzy loss though. That's a stain on his record. Click to expand...

Hard to avenge a loss when Izzy ran for the hills after that and has blatantly spoken about how he wants nothing to do with it. He has his one win to hold onto at night it seems.Hopefully we see the trilogy at some point when Izzy is ready to face the boss again. He beat him on medium difficulty at MW. AP invited him to challenge him on hard difficulty at LHW.