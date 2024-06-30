poatan rap sheep so far

AdamWarlock
we all know he got 2 belts from glory, got 2 belts in ufc lets look at his ufc opponents he has beaten
jiri x2
hill
jan
izzy
strickland
bruno silva
not many opponents but the level and quality of guys he beaten cannot be understated. for someone who's only been in ufc for 2 years that's pretty fooking good
