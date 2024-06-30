  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

poatan rap sheep so far

AdamWarlock

AdamWarlock

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Dec 5, 2021
Messages
1,375
Reaction score
1,815
we all know he got 2 belts from glory, got 2 belts in ufc lets look at his ufc opponents he has beaten

jiri x2
hill
jan
izzy
strickland
bruno silva

not many opponents but the level and quality of guys he beaten cannot be understated. for someone who's only been in ufc for 2 years that's pretty fooking good
 
AdamWarlock said:
we all know he got 2 belts from glory, got 2 belts in ufc lets look at his ufc opponents he has beaten

jiri x2
hill
jan
izzy
strickland
bruno silva

not many opponents but the level and quality of guys he beaten cannot be understated. for someone who's only been in ufc for 2 years that's pretty fooking good
He never avenged the Izzy loss though. That's a stain on his record.
 
Maori said:
And not one wrestler, great management
What do you mean? Like a pure wrestler? I don’t think they exist in MW and LHw in the ufc. Jan tried to grapple fuck. Michelidis tried. It’s not that guys haven’t tried. It’s that he’s good at defending and getting back up.

Ankles would probably be his biggest test at lhw.
 
dmwalking said:
What do you mean? Like a pure wrestler? I don’t think they exist in MW and LHw in the ufc. Jan tried to grapple fuck. Michelidis tried. It’s not that guys haven’t tried. It’s that he’s good at defending and getting back up.

Ankles would probably be his biggest test at lhw.
Thats the fight I want to see, UFC would be leaving money on the table imo. The more strikers hes fed, more $
 
AldoStillGoat said:
He never avenged the Izzy loss though. That's a stain on his record.
Hard to avenge a loss when Izzy ran for the hills after that and has blatantly spoken about how he wants nothing to do with it. He has his one win to hold onto at night it seems.

Hopefully we see the trilogy at some point when Izzy is ready to face the boss again. He beat him on medium difficulty at MW. AP invited him to challenge him on hard difficulty at LHW.
 
Maori said:
Thats the fight I want to see, UFC would be leaving money on the table imo. The more strikers hes fed, more $
I’d like to see it to see how good Alex is. Or isn’t. But it’s a risky business move. Ankles has the potential to be an extremely boring champion and he lacks charisma. The ufc isn’t so much about proving who the best fighter is. It’s a business. It’s entertainment.

Ankles was on the edge of getting a title shot but he blew it with a boring ass main event performance. The truth is, it’s not just about winning. It’s about HOW you win. UFC isn’t gonna risk Poatan against a guy who isn’t gonna sell tickets and ppv’s.
 
oh ufc gonna protect poatan from ank for sure that's just how the business is run it's not a serious sport.
 
I'm gonna play a little devil's advocate here and say that outside of Jiri and Adesanya, his resume is only OK.

Strickland, Hill, over the hill Jan are really not that great of fighters if you look outside the bias of MW and LHW of divisions; they woudn't be champ material in lower weight divisions, where competition is higher.

He is still the man, but the names on his resume look better due to some former champ bling, than they actually are.
 
Maori said:
And not one wrestler, great management
What great wrestlers are there? There is only one I can think of that’s at the top currently and that’s Ankalaev, the last great wrestler in LHW was Cormier. The only good wrestler at MW is Khamzat and he can’t even be healthy to be threat.

This is similar to Khabib when he was champion, saying he’s not fought a good wrestler, or good grappler or good striker with TDD. It’s hard when those fighters with those styles can’t even make it to the top of the mountain.
 
