  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Poatan now has MMA KOs via knee, kick, elbows and punches... How many other fighters have done this?

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

K
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
30,452
Reaction score
45,473
Punches - most his KOs

Knee - Michailedis flying knee

Elbows - Jiri 1st fight

Kick - Jiri in rematch head kick

How many other fights have KOs from their hands, elbows, feet and knees?
 
Ironheart said:
Anderson Silva definitely had this, right? I cant think of a proper knee KO he landed tho off the top of my head.. Bonnar maybe?
Click to expand...

Good call. Anderson def had a knee KO against Bonnar. Almost had one against Bisping too but he did the other 3 as well.
 
Anderson was called the Spider for a reason... 8 limbs to kill you. Side note i wonder how many sherbruhs nowdays saw anderson in his prime
 
His arsenal is wicked. His calf kicks are so brutal, they compromise the targeted leg with just one or two landed.

Nasty left hook, and also an underrated jab that he snapped Jiris head back a couple of times Tonight with.

Lethal knees.

And now a head kick KO.

He's one hell of a striker.
 
Ironheart said:
Anderson Silva definitely had this, right? I cant think of a proper knee KO he landed tho off the top of my head.. Bonnar maybe?
Click to expand...

a5Te_J.gif

Anderson+ending+Leben.gif

f75eb7f4a8842c55ceea31b7bffc9009.gif

tumblr_m7jwmiF9Hy1ry1rm7o1_250.gif

Silva-vs-Bonnar-knee-ko-2.gif
 
Last edited:
I thought of Yoel for a moment, but I don't think he ever finished anybody by kicks.
 
Came here to talk about my favorite fighter... I was too late
 
Cory Sandhagen
Knee: Frankie Edgar
Kick: Marlon Moraes
Punches: Alcântara, Arnett
Elbow: Song Yadong's doctor stoppage was caused by a cut from an elbow

Yair Rodriguez
Knee: Edgar Juarez
Kick: Andre Fili
Punches: BJ Penn
Elbow: Korean Zombie

Carlos Condit
Knee: Dong Hyun-Kim, Hiromitsu Miura, Martin Kampmann
Kick: Masaki Tuchhi, and that special forces guy
Punches: Dan Hardy, Rory Mac, etc.
Elbow: Thiago Alves' doctor stoppage was caused by a cut from an elbow
Stomp: Tatsunori Tanaka
 
Last edited:
ExitLUPin said:
Punches - most his KOs

Knee - Michailedis flying knee

Elbows - Jiri 1st fight

Kick - Jiri in rematch head kick

How many other fights have KOs from their hands, elbows, feet and knees?
Click to expand...
Anderson elbow ko was 6-12 and just one, not multiple 12-6 illegal elbows
 
Machida was a gift for KO’s. I wish he did more with elbows.
 
Not the UFC and not that impressive of a resume, but Andrey Koreshkov was pretty awesome in Bellator for a moment.

Elbows: Chidi Njokuani

Hands: Marius Zaromskis
8_Andrey_Koreshkov_vs._Marius_Zaromskis_medium.gif

(Flying) knee: Justin Baesman
Andrey_Koreshkov___vs.___Justin_Baesman.gif

(Spinning) Kick: Chance Recountre
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ExitLUPin
Islam has a finish in each round 1-5... How many other fighters have done that?
2 3
Replies
55
Views
2K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,693
Messages
55,779,216
Members
174,928
Latest member
goopster

Share this page

Back
Top