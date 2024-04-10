Poatan might retire Jamahal Hill this Saturday.

Istryker

Istryker

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Mar 28, 2019
Messages
6,497
Reaction score
5,040
His first fight back from a nasty Achilles injury is against the best and most destructive leg kicker in the UFC?

Insanity if Poatan lands two CLEAN ones, There is a good chance he retires hill.
 
Who's got two thumbs and not retiring... this guy!

_O5QS3pqDtM3ZxWfs8RmzN47hCwdTKI2edos1lJdbzQ.jpg
 
Skarsgard said:
Jamahal Hill might retire Poatan this Saturday. Alex has been hurt in several of his most recent fights, knocked out cold in one of them. His chin might never be the same after Hill touches it.
Click to expand...
He got KO'd by one of the best strikers of all time and people now think he is James Vick, jeez...
 
Mammothman said:
He got KO'd by one of the best strikers of all time and people now think he is James Vick, jeez...
Click to expand...
I was just using the same logic as OP. Obviously there is nuance. I suspect Alex's chin issues at middleweight were due to the cut. I'm willing to write off anything that happens in a Jiri fight as well.
 
The Achilles is a very specific part of the lower leg. The calf is higher. And I’m not sure you can, or would want to target an Achilles with kicks. It seems unlikely, imo.

Just kick his calf. A few kicks and there’s visible damage.
 
Doesn't Hill like to eat the lead leg low kick and counter with an overhand right? Isn't that a weakness of Alex?
 
Istryker said:
His first fight back from a nasty Achilles injury is against the best and most destructive leg kicker in the UFC?

Insanity if Poatan lands two CLEAN ones, There is a good chance he retires hill.
Click to expand...

One can only hope, and one also hopes that the Aftershock retires Belial Muhammed at the same time.
 
Feels like everyone is underestimating Hill's injury and how bad it can get at any moment, we've seen tons of guys tear open old injuries in fights and never look the same again. We aren't even sure if Hill looks anything like he did before the injury.
 
I don’t think this fight is even going to be close, I think Potan picks Hill apart and finishes him. Injury or not, leg kicks will be a major factor.
 
hill left leg was injured, which is not his lead leg, so as long as he's not orthodox his fucked up achilles should be safe from low kicks
 
Skarsgard said:
Jamahal Hill might retire Poatan this Saturday. Alex has been hurt in several of his most recent fights, knocked out cold in one of them. His chin might never be the same after Hill touches it.
Click to expand...
That was when he was killing himself to make MW though. Yes, Hill could knock him out, but don't forget that Alex has already been in there with two of the biggest punchers at 205.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
The Achilles is a very specific part of the lower leg. The calf is higher. And I’m not sure you can, or would want to target an Achilles with kicks. It seems unlikely, imo.

Just kick his calf. A few kicks and there’s visible damage.
Click to expand...
I injured the achilles tendon on my right leg a few years back. A swinging metal gate hit me from behind above the heel. It hurt like a mf. The tendon didn’t break, but I went to see a professional and there were microfractures or whatever you call them. I was limping for three months and had lingering pain for a year after. I can only imagine what a proper rupture would feel like. Getting kicked anywhere below the knee would have instantly crumpled me. Now, obviously, Hill has access to good care and is a professional athlete, but if that leg is not 100% sound, I would not want to be in his shoes. Hoping he really is in top shape because the main fight cut short due to injury would ruin the event.
 
Dana's Conscience said:
That was when he was killing himself to make MW though. Yes, Hill could knock him out, but don't forget that Alex has already been in there with two of the biggest punchers at 205.
Click to expand...
Yeah. I was mostly being facetious.

I would argue that Jan isn't one of the biggest punchers anymore. Dude hasn't had any heat behind his shots for a while now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BoxerMaurits
News Jamahal Hill arrested for domestic violence after altercation with brother
12 13 14
Replies
268
Views
12K
Clark Rogers
Clark Rogers
svmr_db
Media 'Fat Boy' Jamahal Hill & 'Not Very Bright' Magomed Ankalaev exchange words
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
4K
CatchtheseHands
CatchtheseHands
IronGolem007
  • Poll
ALEX PEREIRA vs. JAMAHAL HILL (Who Wins?)
3 4 5
Replies
87
Views
6K
jsbx45
jsbx45
ehxsur
Poatan is overated
2 3
Replies
41
Views
995
OZ!
OZ!
Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
Jamahal Hill outlines different paths for Prochazka, Pereira to claim 205-pound crown
2 3
Replies
56
Views
4K
mudrubble
mudrubble

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,698
Messages
55,376,457
Members
174,756
Latest member
KXNGRETURN

Share this page

Back
Top