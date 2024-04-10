Poatan might retire Jamahal Hill this Saturday.

He got KO'd by one of the best strikers of all time and people now think he is James Vick, jeez...Jamahal Hill might retire Poatan this Saturday. Alex has been hurt in several of his most recent fights, knocked out cold in one of them. His chin might never be the same after Hill touches it.
I was just using the same logic as OP. Obviously there is nuance. I suspect Alex's chin issues at middleweight were due to the cut. I'm willing to write off anything that happens in a Jiri fight as well.He got KO'd by one of the best strikers of all time and people now think he is James Vick, jeez...
His first fight back from a nasty Achilles injury is against the best and most destructive leg kicker in the UFC?
Insanity if Poatan lands two CLEAN ones, There is a good chance he retires hill.
That’s the worst tattoo I’ve ever seenWho's got two thumbs and not retiring... this guy!
That was when he was killing himself to make MW though. Yes, Hill could knock him out, but don't forget that Alex has already been in there with two of the biggest punchers at 205.Jamahal Hill might retire Poatan this Saturday. Alex has been hurt in several of his most recent fights, knocked out cold in one of them. His chin might never be the same after Hill touches it.
I injured the achilles tendon on my right leg a few years back. A swinging metal gate hit me from behind above the heel. It hurt like a mf. The tendon didn’t break, but I went to see a professional and there were microfractures or whatever you call them. I was limping for three months and had lingering pain for a year after. I can only imagine what a proper rupture would feel like. Getting kicked anywhere below the knee would have instantly crumpled me. Now, obviously, Hill has access to good care and is a professional athlete, but if that leg is not 100% sound, I would not want to be in his shoes. Hoping he really is in top shape because the main fight cut short due to injury would ruin the event.The Achilles is a very specific part of the lower leg. The calf is higher. And I’m not sure you can, or would want to target an Achilles with kicks. It seems unlikely, imo.
Just kick his calf. A few kicks and there’s visible damage.
Yeah. I was mostly being facetious.That was when he was killing himself to make MW though. Yes, Hill could knock him out, but don't forget that Alex has already been in there with two of the biggest punchers at 205.