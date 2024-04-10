Poatan might retire Jamahal Hill this Saturday.

TempleoftheDog said: The Achilles is a very specific part of the lower leg. The calf is higher. And I’m not sure you can, or would want to target an Achilles with kicks. It seems unlikely, imo.



Just kick his calf. A few kicks and there’s visible damage. Click to expand...

I injured the achilles tendon on my right leg a few years back. A swinging metal gate hit me from behind above the heel. It hurt like a mf. The tendon didn’t break, but I went to see a professional and there were microfractures or whatever you call them. I was limping for three months and had lingering pain for a year after. I can only imagine what a proper rupture would feel like. Getting kicked anywhere below the knee would have instantly crumpled me. Now, obviously, Hill has access to good care and is a professional athlete, but if that leg is not 100% sound, I would not want to be in his shoes. Hoping he really is in top shape because the main fight cut short due to injury would ruin the event.