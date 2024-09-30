Pequeño Corey said: Normal behavior for brothers that are close in age. They’re gonna fight whether you’re there to break it up or not. Click to expand...

Yeah man, but it's 2024. Not even need to be brothers.I just look after my niece n nephew for a few weeks, the similar age to those boys and man they were wild lol. Wild fights and often just for fun. She will be one tough chick and I think that's cool.