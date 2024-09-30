Media Poatan might also be the GOAT father

only 2 kids ? thats rookie numbers hardly goat numbers
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Normal behavior for brothers that are close in age. They’re gonna fight whether you’re there to break it up or not.
Click to expand...
Yeah man, but it's 2024. Not even need to be brothers.

I just look after my niece n nephew for a few weeks, the similar age to those boys and man they were wild lol. Wild fights and often just for fun. She will be one tough chick and I think that's cool.
 
lewisnerbaska said:
Not normal at all to start throwing punches like that. That's very poor education and parenting.
Click to expand...
Don't expect much intelligence from a professional fighter. They take brain damage for a living.
 
Look at all that garbage and debris on the the ground where those little river chimps are playing. Sad that no one comes to clean up the area.
 
How do we know he didn't break them up after turning off the camera? People are too quick to form an opinion based on 30 seconds of video.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rhood
Have you forgotten about the current HW Poatan Jhonata Diniz?
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
jsbx45
jsbx45
AdamWarlock
All the jones fanboys where are they now?
3 4 5
Replies
89
Views
4K
DiazSlap
DiazSlap
Shay Brennan
Who should Jiri fight next?
2
Replies
22
Views
817
mjfan23
mjfan23
L
Rank the fights you'd want to see
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
1K
Bend NvR Break
Bend NvR Break
ehxsur
Every Poatan victories make Izzy look better
2
Replies
37
Views
1K
simpforelon
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,482
Messages
56,264,124
Members
175,136
Latest member
ThatsNoWhiteBelt

Share this page

Back
Top