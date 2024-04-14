Poatan is well on his way to surpassing JBJ at LHW.

For one, he doesn't have any steroid allegations or controversy.

He already has multi division success against elite comp (Sean, Izzy) along with gaining a belt and defending it.

He beats Ank, Tom he's the greatest LHW ever and vaults into MMA mount Rushmore.


Also his resume isn't filled to the brim with old guys.
 
If we are talking LHW legacy only, what Alex does at MW or HW is irrelevant
Alex's 3 wins at LHW are Jan Błachowicz, Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill. He has one title defense in he division.

At LHW, you have Chuck Liddell with 4 title defenses
Tito Ortiz with 5 title defenses
DC with 3 title defenses

And then you have Pride legends like Shogun Rua, Rampage Jackson who also achieved the belt at LHW in he UFC

Not to take anything away from Alex Pereira who is a legend, but he is far from being the greatest LHW, not even top 5
 
lol I’m as big a jones detractor as the next guy. But no he’s really not at strictly LHW. Poatan has carved his own combat sports legacy of 2 titles each in 2 major combat sports promotions for their respective disciplines. Which is something he has that Jon dosent and likely never will. But Alex can’t ever touch jones mark at lhw. He’s just too old to ever hope to do so.
 
Poatan is a Mytical Fighter with an incredibly unique record and legacy. But He wont ever be GOAT LHW. If he defends 3 or 4 times at LHW consecutively over the next 2 years, I think for sure he enters top 10 all time MMA goats, And maybe starts to chart somewhere on all time combat sports atheltes.

He's like cejudo/DC in a way, great legacy spread across 2 division. not the goat of either division though.
 
EASSSSSSSSYYYYY THEREEEEEEEEEEEE. GUYYYYYYY
 
As a guy who likes Poatan and doesn't like Boner Jones, I don't think Alex has enough time left in his career for that.

He's looked absolutely amazing in the Jamahal and Jiri fights. I don't really see the Jan fight as a win. That was a perfect example of a Draw. Still a great fight.

Poatan is already talking about HW and even if he stayed active at just LHW, it still wouldn't be enough.
 
