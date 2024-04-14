Poatan is well on his way to surpassing JBJ at LHW.

Istryker
Mar 28, 2019
- 6,592
- 5,218
For one, he doesn't have any steroid allegations or controversy.
He already has multi division success against elite comp (Sean, Izzy) along with gaining a belt and defending it.
He beats Ank, Tom he's the greatest LHW ever and vaults into MMA mount Rushmore.
Also his resume isn't filled to the brim with old guys.
