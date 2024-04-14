Poatan is well on his way to surpassing JBJ at LHW.

If we are talking LHW legacy only, what Alex does at MW or HW is irrelevant

Alex's 3 wins at LHW are Jan Błachowicz, Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill. He has one title defense in he division.



At LHW, you have Chuck Liddell with 4 title defenses

Tito Ortiz with 5 title defenses

DC with 3 title defenses



And then you have Pride legends like Shogun Rua, Rampage Jackson who also achieved the belt at LHW in he UFC



Not to take anything away from Alex Pereira who is a legend, but he is far from being the greatest LHW, not even top 5