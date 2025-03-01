Poatan is THE best UFC striker ever.

I think when he fought Adesanya @ Glory, Izzy was the better KBer.

But Alex got better and is the only fighter to become a double champ in Glory. He is an all-time top 20 (top 15, maybe) KB. Yes, he is a better KBer than Cro-cop and Overeem (even Ubereem).



I believe his victory in his 1st MMA fight vs Izzy was not fluke-ish, but very calculated.

The punch that wobbled him (badly) in the 1st round was well after the bell. I don't think it was intentional, Izzy loaded prior to the bell rang, but a point deduction would not be crazy at all.

Then there's the well-known "Pronto para matar" (ready to kill) he said before the 5th RD, and the TKO came with 3 minutes left. It was not a Leon-Usman kind of situation, at all.



In his second MMA fight, he got reckless and paid for it. Strategic mistake/great gameplan from Izzy, but he was landing calf kicks at will and had Adesanya already badly hurt a minute or so into RD 2.



Yes, I think if Pereira was a natural not coal-like dehydrated MW, he would beat prime Silva if AS kept it standing.

And P4P, although it's stupid to say things like "if Aldo/Ilia/Wonderboy/Yan/Volk/Sean... grew up or Alex shrank...", I can't see anyone near his level.

Just an example: his calf kicks thrown with the lead leg. Impressive technique that he executes so effortless and carrying crazy power.





* Up to HW, I believe Tom Aspinall -without the need of wrestling/grappling- would destroy him standing by size discrepancy and unreal quickness for his weight.