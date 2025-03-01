  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Poatan is THE best UFC striker ever.

Rubios

Orange Belt
Jan 19, 2024
331
376
I think when he fought Adesanya @ Glory, Izzy was the better KBer.
But Alex got better and is the only fighter to become a double champ in Glory. He is an all-time top 20 (top 15, maybe) KB. Yes, he is a better KBer than Cro-cop and Overeem (even Ubereem).

I believe his victory in his 1st MMA fight vs Izzy was not fluke-ish, but very calculated.
The punch that wobbled him (badly) in the 1st round was well after the bell. I don't think it was intentional, Izzy loaded prior to the bell rang, but a point deduction would not be crazy at all.
Then there's the well-known "Pronto para matar" (ready to kill) he said before the 5th RD, and the TKO came with 3 minutes left. It was not a Leon-Usman kind of situation, at all.

In his second MMA fight, he got reckless and paid for it. Strategic mistake/great gameplan from Izzy, but he was landing calf kicks at will and had Adesanya already badly hurt a minute or so into RD 2.

Yes, I think if Pereira was a natural not coal-like dehydrated MW, he would beat prime Silva if AS kept it standing.
And P4P, although it's stupid to say things like "if Aldo/Ilia/Wonderboy/Yan/Volk/Sean... grew up or Alex shrank...", I can't see anyone near his level.
Just an example: his calf kicks thrown with the lead leg. Impressive technique that he executes so effortless and carrying crazy power.


*Up to HW, I believe Tom Aspinall -without the need of wrestling/grappling- would destroy him standing by size discrepancy and unreal quickness for his weight.
 
He's close for sure. I think it's still debatable at this point but if he KO's Ank it becomes less debatable
 
He was a Glory champion, so your argument makes sense. However let's not get ahead of ourselves too fast, he will be facing a butcher in a week who happens to have incredible striking skills as well. It's incredibly interesting to see who outduels who in that fight.
 
Best striker in terms of success?
Cause skillwise he is not the best striker.
Some of his striking is attributed to his size, and power and high end athletic ability to give him an edge. Id say he is up there, but there have been more overall skill in other fighters
 
Goulet is up there.

So is Matt riddle.
 
not skillwise, the heavier weight classes can never have the best striker. Someone like Petr Yan or Ilia are more skilled
 
watch the old cro cop and overeem kickboxing videos, especially late 90's early 2000's for crocop. He was a beast. But for sure Poaton is the best striker in the ufc.
 
Best Easter Island looking striker eva!
 
Ronda would like a word

tenor.gif
 
This is the the kind of glazing jinx that will backfire before a big fight. I bet there’s a bunch of people who will jump ship if Pereira gets KOed. And it’s not because Pereira is not a great striker. It’s people changes narratives based on the outcome of a fight because they are more interested in looking smart and being correct.
 
Would he be though if he didn’t pack that god-given power?

Take away his “stone-hands” then he is nearly not as great I think. I mean, don’t get me wrong, he is world-class, but that power he carries across multi-sports is a huge attribute he carries

Then add his frame, which is tall and long, and strangely very strong. He has a unique build and carries different weights while still being a lean guy. Tall enough and with enough range to stand with any HW, especially with that insane power that can back up a HW

Other fighters have more technical abilities than him, but he knows how to down-load data like a proper striker to setup his counters

At 205, he’s probably the best eva striking UFCeh
 
