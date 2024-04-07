Poatan is overated

His bouts against izzy were 50/50 the first who throw the right punch win



Even against Jiri he got caught clean, jiri just have a worse defense than Poatan (which is already bad)



He is very accurate, powerful, so dangerous, but he is not that great, izzy koed him, Jiri make him retreat, i see Poatan getting KO'ed soon enough and begin his downfall



His path to the ufc gold is impressive because it was fast, but he got the right fights at the right time (yes he won most of them but still)



Hill by KO round 1