Poatan is overated

ehxsur

ehxsur

Oct 9, 2018
1,659
4,055
His bouts against izzy were 50/50 the first who throw the right punch win

Even against Jiri he got caught clean, jiri just have a worse defense than Poatan (which is already bad)

He is very accurate, powerful, so dangerous, but he is not that great, izzy koed him, Jiri make him retreat, i see Poatan getting KO'ed soon enough and begin his downfall

His path to the ufc gold is impressive because it was fast, but he got the right fights at the right time (yes he won most of them but still)

Hill by KO round 1
 
You're not the first to say this and yet he's been double champ already. But yeah sure overrated.

Put your action where your mouth is and show us your bet for Hill.
 
I'm usually a Hill defender because I think he's pretty good but let's be honest here: the last four guys he beat were already coming off of a loss. And he's never fought a good striker.
Poatan's defense could be better but he's going to give Hill a lot of problems. And, you know, he's a good striker. Something new for Hill.
 
