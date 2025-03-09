  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

"poatan is a better striker than anderson"

He is. People are hilarious. They were talking mad shit about Ankalaev, but when he wins, Alex was never good lmao.

Ankalaev would wipe the floor with Android Silva. Sonnen did it for 4.5 rounds. Up a weight class against 20-1 LHW from Dagestan?
 
mister piscadinha said:
lol, lmao even

dude cant fucking fight walking backwards and his defense sucks
Silva couldn't fight going forward. Literally every time someone made him, the fight was awful or his striking showed holes lol he relied on counter striking.
 
The only sad part about this for me is that I wanted DDP to be the one to take Poatan's hype away. Oh well. I hope we get Ank vs. Jiri soon because jiri is one of the few guys who can make an ankalaev fight very exciting.
 
fortheo said:
Jiri can make Jiri fights exciting, yes.
 
JustOnce said:
with the shitty wrestling he displayed today, he would matrix'd worse than griffin
 
fortheo said:
tbh as a Ank fan I kinda pray JIri doesnot get the title shot. not a good style fight for him
 
Do people realize that every 'he was never that good'esque thread is retarded and they are making themselves look like clown?
 
This site is embarrassing, retarded fairweather fans. Alex is still a GOAT.

Chama bless
 
It is what it is, Alex is old as hell. TBH he is at the age that Silva started falling off, so if he never has the magic again it's about time for father time to come. Hopefully people realize they are both amazing strikers.
 
