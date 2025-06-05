WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2009
- Messages
- 11,955
- Reaction score
- 25,627
Poatan haters may still be screaming "Influencer!" but it doesn't seem to bother Alex Pereira one bit.
"We'll definitely be talking about my next fight soon. I don't have a specific date yet, but we already have an idea...I'm coming back firm and strong, to get my belt back."
BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR BIG ANK
"We'll definitely be talking about my next fight soon. I don't have a specific date yet, but we already have an idea...I'm coming back firm and strong, to get my belt back."
BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR BIG ANK