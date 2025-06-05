Media Poatan: "I'm coming back firm and strong, to get my belt back."

WoozyFailGuy

WoozyFailGuy

Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
Joined
Oct 17, 2009
Messages
11,955
Reaction score
25,627
Poatan haters may still be screaming "Influencer!" but it doesn't seem to bother Alex Pereira one bit.

"We'll definitely be talking about my next fight soon. I don't have a specific date yet, but we already have an idea...I'm coming back firm and strong, to get my belt back."



BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR BIG ANK
<bullseye>
 
Söze Aldo said:
The fact he now knows he can stuff most of Anks takedowns should allow him to relax a little more this time and let the offence flow.
Click to expand...
I feel like this is going to be the best LHW fight we've had in a long time. Poatan knows he can stuff the TD, Ank knows he can box with Poatan (Ank has great handplay).
 
Hopefully he comes in thick, solid and tight too no but on a more serious not I'm a big fan of Alex and hope he comes to fight next time
 
2b2e831e-2f69-45b6-9c19-839563b6d782_text.gif
 
He's done more in 4 years in the UFC than most fighters could hope to do in 2 careers worth of opportunities. The gimmick with the war paint and the bow and arrow alone give him more personality than most English speaking north Americans. He's been a treat to watch.

All that said, there's nothing left to shoot for except a 3rd belt and I think a 2nd loss to Ank would put cold water on that for good. He's 37, in his 2nd combat sport.
He's way closer to the end at this point, no need to take fights just to take them.
We didn't really deserve this guy anyway, lol
 
Ank will beat him more comprehensively this time. If it happens (and I think it will), then all the hype about Alex going to HW will be extinguished.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
It blows my mind this guy has haters
Click to expand...
Worst fan base in all of sports tbh.
The kinda dudes who arbitrarily hate anything popular or widely praised out of sheer bitterness imo.

"Yeah, those guys who win by knockout 2-3 times a year in title fights bring in all the fucking casuals... I hate them. Can't wait to see him lose, the butthurt etc"
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
He's done more in 4 years in the UFC than most fighters could hope to do in 2 careers worth of opportunities. The gimmick with the war paint and the bow and arrow alone give him more personality than most English speaking north Americans. He's been a treat to watch.

All that said, there's nothing left to shoot for except a 3rd belt and I think a 2nd loss to Ank would put cold water on that for good. He's 37, in his 2nd combat sport.
He's way closer to the end at this point, no need to take fights just to take them.
We didn't really deserve this guy anyway, lol
Click to expand...
shoot for that 3rd belt then and just a few more memories.

He is all we have left.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Luffy
Poatan vs Ankalaev — Jones vs Reyes (Round 3 resemblance)
Replies
17
Views
504
Kwic
Kwic
Kowboy On Sherdog
Media Magomed Ankalaev Seeks New Challenge: Alex Pereira 'Never Coming Back'
3 4 5
Replies
91
Views
2K
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow
Dreyga Hates You Sherbums
The UFC has been screwing Ankaleav for years. Who else wants to see him take the belt?
4 5 6
Replies
108
Views
3K
Hotora86
Hotora86
R
Bottlenecks in LW and LHW... good or bad paths?
Replies
12
Views
896
Mr.Maelstrom
Mr.Maelstrom

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,065
Messages
57,377,146
Members
175,686
Latest member
Mahmoud_Oni_Ali

Share this page

Back
Top