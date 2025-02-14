Poatan goes to Korea

Frode Falch
Steel Belt
Professional Fighter
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2005
- Messages
- 28,412
- Reaction score
- 11,403
Cool video
Was watching that last night.
Alex is well loved pretty much wherever he goes.
Not Dagestan. He is afraid of grapplersThen were did alex go last time? What asian country.
Do all Asian countries look the same to you bro? is that what you are saying?Didn't he recently go there, or was that somewhere else?
Thought it was Korea and they loved him, but must have been last year!
Grapplers are afraid of HIM more like itNot Dagestan. He is afraid of grapplers