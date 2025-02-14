  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Poatan goes to Korea

It's cool seeing Ma Dong-seok (Don Lee) at these events. He moved to Ohio for college and met Mark Coleman & Kevin Randleman through wrestling. He was the personal trainer for most of team Hammer House, before becoming an actor and now Korea's biggest star🇰🇷💪🏼🇺🇸

Also: Alex Pereira is easily MMA (UFC) biggest ambassador and beloved all over the world (like GSP used to be)🌎🌍🌏 Something Conor could have done, but fumbled hard and continues to...🤡
Shake Shack better pay this man for consulting!!💵🍔💴
 
They should send Poatan to deal with the whole 38th parallel since he's there. Even Kim will bow down to our lad
 
Great news that he was been study battle style of our Brave Southern Brothers! Always he was grow and learn; true bone to find martial artist! #Chaman

 
