Poatan getting Zuckd

Imagine getting rag dolled by a nerd whos only like 60 pounds when hes wet and wearing boots.
And ppl think Pereira can take on Jon Jones?
The video speaks for itselfAthletes have been known to play around with billionaires and "go easy" on them.
I know you're probably just trolling, because you'd have to have serious brain damage to believe Zuck ragdolls Pereira if he's even remotely serious about grappling.
He trains mostly BJJ. But also, it’s just casual sparring. He doesn’t want to hurt Poatan so he’s holding back.Why does Zuck look like he's never thrown a punch in his life? Hasn't he been training in some capacity for years now?
And he has those special spectrum powers. Just look no further than Mikey.Zuck actually looks worse than I expected. For how much access he has to the best trainers, how much he talks about it, and him being some sort of athlete (forget what) as a kid. I expected him to look better.