Poatan getting Zuckd

Athletes have been known to play around with billionaires and "go easy" on them.

I know you're probably just trolling, because you'd have to have serious brain damage to believe Zuck ragdolls Pereira if he's even remotely serious about grappling.
 
Zuck actually looks worse than I expected. For how much access he has to the best trainers, how much he talks about it, and him being some sort of athlete (forget what) as a kid. I expected him to look better.
 
I wander if Poatan bhai training him to counter the dagestani weakness in slap dangal

poatanSlap.png

if not you call Jujhar he will show to you and your style is complete haanji 👍🏽🥋
 
Lol, you could tell this was the situation where the big brother is letting the little brother do what he wants and lil bro doesn't realize it and thinks he's doing awesome
 
Alpha_T83 said:
The video speaks for itself
 
Pereira's just zucking up to him. Is normal when you're a billionaire.
 
Honestly, if I were a billionaire i'd hire top athletes to train with. What's the point of all the money if you can't spend it on something cool.
 
To prevent eye pokes going forward, and as a sponsorship deal, all UFC fighters will wear the new Oakley Meta Vanguard AI glasses.

1000010563.jpg
 
Why does Zuck look like he's never thrown a punch in his life? Hasn't he been training in some capacity for years now?
 
Meathead Jock said:
Zuck actually looks worse than I expected. For how much access he has to the best trainers, how much he talks about it, and him being some sort of athlete (forget what) as a kid. I expected him to look better.
And he has those special spectrum powers. Just look no further than Mikey.
 
