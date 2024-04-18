Media Poatan Flawless grappling showcase

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Oct 22, 2021
Messages
536
Reaction score
786
Poatan Learning curve is unbelievable
He's one of the scariest strikers in the world and in only few MMA fights he become a true master in grappling department what a killer !!

(please read it in Joe rogan's voice)



Just kidding bros

I think that's the grappling element that grant him his BJJ black belt?

GLZU6SJbQAAAu_P.jpeg
 
Jamal's got some ugly as feet.

Even Puff Daddy wouldn't go near those talons.
 
At least reference the post where you saw this from

forums.sherdog.com

Is Alex Pereira the least deserving black belt ever?

There have been many questionable black belts in MMA history (Vitor, Wanderlei, Cub Swanson, Poirier), but this may be the worst I can think of. Getting a black belt after a fight where 2 seconds of "grappling" was involved is comical at best, downright pathetic at worst.
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
Striker Fox said:
At least reference the post where you saw this from

forums.sherdog.com

Is Alex Pereira the least deserving black belt ever?

There have been many questionable black belts in MMA history (Vitor, Wanderlei, Cub Swanson, Poirier), but this may be the worst I can think of. Getting a black belt after a fight where 2 seconds of "grappling" was involved is comical at best, downright pathetic at worst.
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
Click to expand...
Seems like a Lot of people are talking about It, to be honest I Saw It in some YouTube comentary section.
 
Stepping on people's toes is how you get ahead in life.


It's also how you get BJJ Black Belts apparently.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,619
Messages
55,430,894
Members
174,776
Latest member
kilgorevontrouty

Share this page

Back
Top