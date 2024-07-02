  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Poatan could easily pull an Anderson Silva style of taunting now

barillas

barillas

🔥CHAMA Belt🔥
@Brown
Joined
Dec 11, 2011
Messages
4,531
Reaction score
953
That style Anderson had was because of his accomplishments and aura in his late 30s. We're reaching a point in which Alex will start to be even more intimidating to his opponents. I see Alex being capable of having a similar effect now, he could just start taunting and embarrassing the opponents on the feet and completely affecting their concentration. But knowing Alex serious persona I don't think he will, but it would surely be so nice to see
 
Last edited:
I think Anderson taunted more because he wasnt as fast as he used to be, and he could demoralize guys into thinking they had less of a chance than they did

He was a master of deception.


Poatan aint really about the flash or the flowy shit. He just go in there and kill whoever isnt the referee.
 
barillas said:
That style Anderson had was because of his accomplishments and aura in his late 30s. I see Alex being capable of having a similar effect now, he could just start taunting and embarrassing the opponents on the feet and completely affecting their concentration. But knowing Alex serious persona I don't think he will, but it would surely be so nice to see
That shit didn't work on Weidman....
 
mixmastermo said:
That shit didn't work on Weidman....
It did a little bit.

He def had moments like "what the fuck is this guy doing" and made him hesitate, which allowed Anderson back into the fight.

Yes the result was what it was, but Weidman was def affected by what Anderson was doing. He was able to start landing kicks because Weidman wasnt sure if the old man was setting him up
 
HHJ said:
I think Anderson taunted more because he wasnt as fast as he used to be, and he could demoralize guys into thinking they had less of a chance than they did

He was a master of deception.


Poatan aint really about the flash or the flowy shit. He just go in there and kill whoever isnt the referee.
Actually a brilliant take

Worked too, an aura like that allows you to get away away a lot.
 
AstralPanda said:
Actually a brilliant take

Worked too, an aura like that allows you to get away away a lot.
I maintain that this is how he managed to not get knocked out in his later fights. He may have lost but he could make you always think something was coming.
 
HHJ said:
I think Anderson taunted more because he wasnt as fast as he used to be, and he could demoralize guys into thinking they had less of a chance than they did

He was a master of deception.


Poatan aint really about the flash or the flowy shit. He just go in there and kill whoever isnt the referee.
Amen Reverend HHJ..... hallelujah...praise the Lord Jesus Christ lol
 
A question arises, what would Ankalaev or other opponents do when they see they can't take Alex down? Alex could stalk and make them fold solely by his presence
 
No thanks. I like Pereira the way he is now, which involves him being very different from Anderson Silva. As in likeable, relatable, a guy I actually want to watch fight... I could go on.
 
HHJ said:
It did a little bit.

He def had moments like "what the fuck is this guy doing" and made him hesitate, which allowed Anderson back into the fight.

Yes the result was what it was, but Weidman was def affected by what Anderson was doing. He was able to start landing kicks because Weidman wasnt sure if the old man was setting him up
So you're saying it did, until it didnt?

Chris had a solid gameplan, followed it, and did not let the taunting get to him. Otherwise he wouldn't have kept charging forward and throwing follow up punches. Fighters who were weaker mentally could not and did not follow this approach because they were scared.

And THAT is why Chris is still my boy.
 
YSB said:
No thanks. I like Pereira the way he is now, which involves him being very different from Anderson Silva; likeable, relatable, a guy I actually want to watch fight... I could go on.
I know, he won't do it. But it's one of the few fighters that could have that mental advantage if he wanted
 
barillas said:
ok, thanks
Why would he taunt anyone sir?
This thread makes zero and a half sense.

You really think he needs to dance like a clown to intimidate someone?...dude is all business and thats why we love em.

Kill or be killed....not "dance around like a chowder head".

qDUhhVx.gif
 
