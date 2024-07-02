Poatan could easily pull an Anderson Silva style of taunting now

barillas
🔥CHAMA Belt🔥
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 11, 2011
- Messages
- 4,531
- Reaction score
- 953
That style Anderson had was because of his accomplishments and aura in his late 30s. We're reaching a point in which Alex will start to be even more intimidating to his opponents. I see Alex being capable of having a similar effect now, he could just start taunting and embarrassing the opponents on the feet and completely affecting their concentration. But knowing Alex serious persona I don't think he will, but it would surely be so nice to see
Last edited: