Media Poatan cleverly stepped on Jamahals foot right as he delivered the left hook, trapped him

GLN5OSpXwAAawGv




THATS FUCKING.... LEGAL in MMA babybois

Jamahal probably tried to move that foot back for a check hook but he was stuck which aided in the left hook having more power to it
 
GLN5OSpXwAAawGv




THATS FUCKING.... LEGAL in MMA babybois

Jamahal probably tried to move that foot back for a check hook but he was stuck which aided in the left hook having more power to it
Why isn't Hill's rear foot 'trapped weirdly' against the cage? (because herb did not stop action due to the foul) Isn't that how it went down - per the shit threads and shit posts yesterday?
 
The way Alex punches through the target is nasty. He always punches past the target. Perfect power puncher.
 
He was knocked out by the punch and woke up on the ground
 
Yeah, I notice he's been real quiet about Poatan on social media, post fight.

He's calling out Jiri instead. 😄
 
But but but Sherdog told me that the groin kick restart threw off Jamahal Hill and that’s why he lost
