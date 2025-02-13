WelcometoHell
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2024
- Messages
- 29
- Reaction score
- 41
The rumors are that Pereira is given strikers/easy opponents for him on purpose so that he has an easier title run
What Pereira did and still does is no joke and I personally still have respect for him because he wanted to take fights on short notice numerous times and saved events, fought opponents not even his
But the people who have 'done their research' about Ankalaev all agree that he is a striker first and foremost so they don't see Alex losing to him
I don't either
Who do you think is a harder matchup for Pereira?
What Pereira did and still does is no joke and I personally still have respect for him because he wanted to take fights on short notice numerous times and saved events, fought opponents not even his
But the people who have 'done their research' about Ankalaev all agree that he is a striker first and foremost so they don't see Alex losing to him
I don't either
Who do you think is a harder matchup for Pereira?