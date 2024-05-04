Poatan beating Jones is his last step to revenge

Hoping this is sarcasm lol you never know on SherdogPereira doesn’t deserve the shot vs Jon. Stipe has done more in recent years to earn Jones fight.
John Matua stiff would be amazing.If Poatan somehow managed to KO Jon stiff that would be a contender for the best moment in UFC history.
Yup, up there with holm koing out RhondaIf Poatan somehow managed to KO Jon stiff that would be a contender for the best moment in UFC history.
He showed pretty good gnp defense vs JiriI hope this fight never happens good guy Alex does not deserve to eat those nasty elbows from Jones.
Only those whose name starts with “J”.Poaten will avenge all of glovers losses....
Rumble "Johson"Only those whose name starts with “J”.
Jiri
Jamahal
...Jon Jones.
He’s beaten multiple former champions and won belts in 2 divisions. He’s 3-1 against the 2nd best MW ever, stay salty, Alex blessIt’s insane how full of shit alex is.
It’s crazier even that this forum is eating it up, cause you all know his last two big wins were against highly questionable champions both coming off of long injury recovery lay offs and looking like a shadow of their former selves on fight night.
I hope you get to see this guy against a real top talent mma fighter soon so this can quiet down
I like Alex, like I said. And homey, if I’m on a fucking karate forum, as I have been since the utc dark days, I know very well Alex’s resume. There’s no need to transcribe the internet which we are both on at me.He’s beaten multiple former champions and won belts in 2 divisions. He’s 3-1 against the 2nd best MW ever, stay salty, Alex bless