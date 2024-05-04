Poatan beating Jones is his last step to revenge

One last thing. I like alex. This isn’t hate. He’s just a kickboxer tho. One with a mostly brief mma career thus far. And he’s late in his athletic career as well. He’s just trying to secure as much as money as quickly as possible, which makes tons of sense. He’s not gonna beat a truly great mma fighter short of a lucky punch. He has had very convenient match making.and the ufc knows stand up fights and ko sell the best to their biggest demographics, see Connor McG. This all makes a lot of sense. All of it except for you fight geeks not seeing what’s up: