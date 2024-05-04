Poatan beating Jones is his last step to revenge

I hope this fight never happens good guy Alex does not deserve to eat those nasty elbows from Jones.
 
It's great that HW is dead so Jones can cherry pick his opponents. Who needs contenders when the division is dead.
 
Poaten will avenge all of glovers losses....
It’s insane how full of shit alex is.

It’s crazier even that this forum is eating it up, cause you all know his last two big wins were against highly questionable champions both coming off of long injury recovery lay offs and looking like a shadow of their former selves on fight night.

I hope you get to see this guy against a real top talent mma fighter soon so this can quiet down
 
One last thing. I like alex. This isn’t hate. He’s just a kickboxer tho. One with a mostly brief mma career thus far. And he’s late in his athletic career as well. He’s just trying to secure as much as money as quickly as possible, which makes tons of sense. He’s not gonna beat a truly great mma fighter short of a lucky punch. He has had very convenient match making.and the ufc knows stand up fights and ko sell the best to their biggest demographics, see Connor McG. This all makes a lot of sense. All of it except for you fight geeks not seeing what’s up:
 
You guys are going to mald when Jones beats Alex. His supporters will say something like he is able to beat the current LHW champion too.
 
He’s beaten multiple former champions and won belts in 2 divisions. He’s 3-1 against the 2nd best MW ever, stay salty, Alex bless
 
I like Alex, like I said. And homey, if I’m on a fucking karate forum, as I have been since the utc dark days, I know very well Alex’s resume. There’s no need to transcribe the internet which we are both on at me.

You’re looking at your data too objectively.
 
