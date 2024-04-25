Poatan-Ank. Who wins? And how?

High level striker with decent Counter wrestling vs high level dagestani MMA guy.

Anks MMA IQ doesn't match his background tho and he can at times fight like an emotional meathead.

Poatan never had his grappling tested by This caliber of fighter professionally .

who wins?

I'm thinking chama leg kick tko potentially
 
Prolly Poatan by left hook that caves in Ank's skull, but really to close to call.
 
On paper Ankalaev "should" win, but he fights like a big old dummy even at the best of times so who's to say?
 
