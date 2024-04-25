Poatan-Ank. Who wins? And how?

Istryker
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2019
- Messages
- 6,641
- Reaction score
- 5,330
High level striker with decent Counter wrestling vs high level dagestani MMA guy.
Anks MMA IQ doesn't match his background tho and he can at times fight like an emotional meathead.
Poatan never had his grappling tested by This caliber of fighter professionally .
who wins?
I'm thinking chama leg kick tko potentially
Anks MMA IQ doesn't match his background tho and he can at times fight like an emotional meathead.
Poatan never had his grappling tested by This caliber of fighter professionally .
who wins?
I'm thinking chama leg kick tko potentially