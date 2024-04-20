Poatan and the "powercube" punch record

UFC star shares video proof of him breaking Ngannou's punch machine record Joe Pyfer beat Francis Ngannou’s punch machine record and he has the video evidence to prove it. Last week, Joe Rogan revealed on his podcast that the UFC middleweight hits harder than former…

Last weekend Joe Rogan was saying how Pereira broke Ngannou's record on the "powercube" punch by a significant margin, after the conclusion of the main event. He said Pereira scored "190". On the video below you can see he scores "191,706".I also remember there was some discussion around Joe Pyfer, whose hypetrain was recently derailed, broke Ngannou's record on a UFC punch machine by scoring "170,218 units" which I guess is "170".No question that Pereira and Pyfer hit hard, but they are not sending people to the shadow realm like Ngannou does, especially heavyweight fighters. So what does this "powercube" machine measure exactly?