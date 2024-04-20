Poatan and the "powercube" punch record

Last weekend Joe Rogan was saying how Pereira broke Ngannou's record on the "powercube" punch by a significant margin, after the conclusion of the main event. He said Pereira scored "190". On the video below you can see he scores "191,706".

I also remember there was some discussion around Joe Pyfer, whose hypetrain was recently derailed, broke Ngannou's record on a UFC punch machine by scoring "170,218 units" which I guess is "170".

No question that Pereira and Pyfer hit hard, but they are not sending people to the shadow realm like Ngannou does, especially heavyweight fighters. So what does this "powercube" machine measure exactly?

UFC star shares video proof of him breaking Ngannou's punch machine record

Joe Pyfer beat Francis Ngannou's punch machine record and he has the video evidence to prove it.
UFC star smashes Francis Ngannou's record for hardest punch in the world

ALEX PEREIRA has smashed Francis Ngannou's previous record for the hardest punch in the world.
Also is there a list of standing records on this fabled powercube punch machine.
 
The truth is, we do not know. Might be some calibration issues. I do think Pereira hits hard as fck though.
 
Only way to find out. Have Alex fight Ngannou in Kickboxing or Muaythai rules.
 
Even funnier is Aspinall had a much lower score than all 3 of them.

It doesn't make any sense. Nobody actually believes that Jack Hermansson could eat clean shots from Aspinall all night like he did against Pyfer.

It's obvious that whoever the UFC is high on and trying to promote in that moment breaks the high score.

Bo Nickal will break the record next.
 
