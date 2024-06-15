  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Poatan accepting the 303 fight

WhiteMousse said:
I also want to see Hill's nutrition regime. Cheeseburgers and Wendy's Fucking Frosties
F1OaUhhXoAEHhGo
 
Ulberg ank or duck. We know he's a better kickboxer than hill and jiri, so why prove it again? Dont care to see grappling-skill-less jirI panic wrestle semi-successfuly and try to win on points again.
 
Kenny95 said:
Ulberg ank or duck. We know he's a better kickboxer than hill and jiri, so why prove it again? Dont care to see grappling-skill-less jirI panic wrestle semi-successfuly and try to win on points again.
Bruh I’m with you on this. Couldn’t care less about AP vs Jiri rematch. We need AP vs uncleaev. I need to know who the best LHW is. Can AP deal with the neckbeard grappling? Guess we wont find out.
 
This man loves to fight and loves to earn money. He’s the hero we need but don’t deserve
 
Pharenheit said:
This man loves to fight and loves to earn money. He's the hero we need but don't deserve
He's a great human being too and not a pompous prick like most would be in position. Good role model for everybody....and I say this as someone who was wanting Hill to win as a fellow Michigander.....
 
Is he still in Australia? He was scheduled to do a meet and greet in Brisbane literally right now
 
JayTeeM said:
Is he still in Australia? He was scheduled to do a meet and greet in Brisbane literally right now
I think the Brisbane people would understand if Alex can't make it.
 
