I also want to see Hill's nutrition regime. Cheeseburgers and Wendy's Fucking FrostiesPlease be against Hill again I wanna see some CTE
Lmao I don't know what his plan was. Evidently it was double quarter pounders three times a day
i actually thought this was photoshopped at first but dear god he really does get this fat between fights
Ulberg ank or duck. We know he's a better kickboxer than hill and jiri, so why prove it again? Dont care to see grappling-skill-less jirI panic wrestle semi-successfuly and try to win on points again.
Hill will have the “I was too tired fighting on twitter to train” excuse
All kidding aside, if Jiri ain’t game ready, let’s rematch Hall
He's a great human being too and not a pompous prick like most would be in position. Good role model for everybody....and I say this as someone who was wanting Hill to win as a fellow Michigander.....This man loves to fight and loves to earn money. He’s the hero we need but don’t deserve
YetBruh I’m with you on this. Couldn’t care less about AP vs Jiri rematch. We need AP vs uncleaev. I need to know who the best LHW is. Can AP deal with the neckbeard grappling? Guess we wont find out.
I think the Brisbane people would understand if Alex can't make it.Is he still in Australia? He was scheduled to do a meet and greet in Brisbane literally right now