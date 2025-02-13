  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Pm from another forum

Dana's Moonface

Dana's Moonface

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 11, 2018
Messages
15,540
Reaction score
15,325
I have a young son who has severe special needs, non verbal autism among other things

Imagine being triggered so much by someone, you post that about a defenceless little boy. Sad really, I just laughed at him and got him banned

Some pathetic people exist for sure
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20250212_212224_Samsung Internet.jpg
    Screenshot_20250212_212224_Samsung Internet.jpg
    179.7 KB · Views: 5
Dana's Moonface said:
Yeah boxing forum
Classy guy
Click to expand...

Sadly its not getting better.
I think we should all try to think before we post and remember its (I hope) a real person on the other side.
Dont say things you would not say to the person IRL.
Or at least try. I many times write a post read it and then delete it before posting.
I try to filter my self a bit.

Except for @Slobodan that bich is the worst!
THE WORST!
 
lsa said:
Sadly its not getting better.
I think we should all try to think before we post and remember its (I hope) a real person on the other side.
Dont say things you would not say to the person IRL.
Or at least try. I many times write a post read it and then delete it.
I try to filter my self a bit.

Except for @Slobodan that bich is the worst!
THE WORST!
Click to expand...

I don't mind anyone wishing me death, but it's weird to attack someone disadvantaged

Fuck me, I talk boxing and nothing more, obviously can't handle my posts lol

Just weird
 
Dana's Moonface said:
I don't mind anyone wishing me death, but it's weird to attack someone disadvantaged

Fuck me, I talk boxing and nothing more, obviously can't handle my posts lol

Just weird
Click to expand...

I still think wishing some one dead, is a bit to much.
If you get that triggered /upset over words written on internet, you need to step back.
Of course its even worse when you go after persons that are disadvantage and you know it.
Even worse if its a fully grown person.

But I am glad to see the mods doing their job.
 
lsa said:
I still think wishing some one dead, is a bit to much.
If you get that triggered /upset over words written on internet, you need to step back.
Of course its even worse when you go after persons that are disadvantage and you know it.
Even worse if its a fully grown person.

But I am glad to see the mods doing their job.
Click to expand...

Yeah it's only a sport at the end of the day. Hard to imagine someone on a forum making me so angry lol
 
  • Like
Reactions: lsa
Dana's Moonface said:
I have a young son who has severe special needs, non verbal autism among other things

Imagine being triggered so much by someone, you post that about a defenceless little boy. Sad really, I just laughed at him and got him banned

Some pathetic people exist for sure
Click to expand...
Dude, I'm so sorry. If you ever see that here, DM me personally. No-one talks about a dawg's pup like that. Wishing good things for your son.
 
Valhoven said:
Dude, I'm so sorry. If you ever see that here, DM me personally. No-one talks about a dawg's pup like that. Wishing good things for your son.
Click to expand...
Thanks man I appreciate that, but I doubt anyone on this forum would stoop that low

I have a great time here. To be fair the mods handled their business swift

It's good to have you guys when required lol

I was just posting to show how low some can go
 
Dana's Moonface said:
I don't mind anyone wishing me death, but it's weird to attack someone disadvantaged

Fuck me, I talk boxing and nothing more, obviously can't handle my posts lol

Just weird
Click to expand...
People got shitty lives and they are big pussies so they cant outwardly project in public, so it comes out online.
 
Sonny Qc said:
2 posters found me on facebook.
But it was to tell me I was funny though.

Added them as friend,
They now know Im kinda retarded and a party guy IRL, not just here lol.
Click to expand...
Aint no party like Sonny QC party....


in QC.
 
koquerelle said:
What was the argument about?
Click to expand...

I have no idea man. He just randomly messaged me and also replied to a couple of comments on the forum that the mods had deleted and I didn't screenshot

Something like tyson Fury has achieved more with 1% than my entire family tree, especially my little retard mong (or some other word,)

Yes pretty sure he called him a retarded mong and spastic more than once

Ah well, nothing I can do unless it is said to my face, so I.just put lol.under his messages and reported him. If I threaten him and get angry, he gets what he wants
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,372
Messages
56,894,289
Members
175,448
Latest member
Bars

Share this page

Back
Top