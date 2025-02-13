Pm from another forum

Dana's Moonface
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Oct 11, 2018
- Messages
- 15,540
- Reaction score
- 15,325
I have a young son who has severe special needs, non verbal autism among other things
Imagine being triggered so much by someone, you post that about a defenceless little boy. Sad really, I just laughed at him and got him banned
Some pathetic people exist for sure
Imagine being triggered so much by someone, you post that about a defenceless little boy. Sad really, I just laughed at him and got him banned
Some pathetic people exist for sure