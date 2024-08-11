Plysical Media Thead III

moreorless87
Straba
@plutonium
- Joined
- Jan 15, 2007
- Messages
- 55,271
- Reaction score
- 19,567
Its been a few years since the last one but anyone here still buying physical media? CDs, vinyl, UHDs, Blurays etc?
I would say I'v slowed down a bit since around 2020-22 were I was catching up with a lot of stuff on UHD/Bluray after not updating a lot of stuff since the DVD era which has left a bit more money to pickup special editions.
Most obvious "physical media choice" I'v made recently I spose was to cancel Disney+ earlier this years and get Andor on UHD disk instead, wait until the second season comes out before I sign up again.
I would say I'v slowed down a bit since around 2020-22 were I was catching up with a lot of stuff on UHD/Bluray after not updating a lot of stuff since the DVD era which has left a bit more money to pickup special editions.
Most obvious "physical media choice" I'v made recently I spose was to cancel Disney+ earlier this years and get Andor on UHD disk instead, wait until the second season comes out before I sign up again.